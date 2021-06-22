Apple has released a new update to the Dark Sky app on iOS with some notable improvements.

Version 6.8.6 of the Dark Sky Weather app improves support for VoiceOver, enhances the Apple Watch complication experience, and more:

Improved VoiceOver support

Complications on Apple Watch update more frequently

Addresses an issue that could prevent the moon phase from updating

Stability and performance improvements

The last update to the Dark Sky app was in November of 2020 when Apple originally added an Apple Watch complication to the app. The app hadn't been updated for about seven months before that.

Starting out with what's new, the updated Dark Sky includes support for an extra-large Apple Watch complication so long as your wearable is running watchOS 7 or later. The update also brings some improvements to location search as well as an icon to tell users when Precise Location is enabled.

Apple acquired Dark Sky Weather back in March of 2020. While the company originally planned to shut down the API that many other apps used to incorporate weather on July 1, 2021, it was recently revealed that the company delayed that change until the end of 2022.

As spied by developer David Smith, Apple has quietly confirmed that it intends to keep the API around for another year. Instead of being killed off next month, the Dark Sky API will now live on until the "end of 2022."

Apple has already begun to incorporate features from Dark Sky into its own Weather app on iOS, including more localized weather reports and weather maps that are set to come as part of iOS 15 in the fall.

If you want to enjoy Dark Sky Weather on an Apple Watch, check out our list of the Best Apple Watch 2021.