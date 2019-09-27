There's little doubt that the back of an iPhone 11 Pro looks stunning, but have you ever wondered how Apple turns a slab of glass into something with a matte finish that almost feels like metal? Well wonder no more because the folks at Patently Apple might have found the answer.

A patent, originally filed in early 2018, might explain just how Apple makes the glass for the back of an iPhone 11 Pro. The US Patent Office yesterday published a patent by the name "Thermoplastic forming Metal Glass Textures from Glass Molds" and it makes for interesting reading.

Well, not really. It's a hodgepodge of science and legalese but there are some interesting tidbits. For starters, there's the fact that the team that invented the new glass was also involved in iPhone X and iPhone XR, so it stands to reason they'd have a hand in iPhone 11 Pro, too.