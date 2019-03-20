As well as unveiling all-new AirPods this morning, Apple has also take the opportunity to update its lineup of Apple Watch bands for the spring with several new color options. The company's Sport Band and Sport Loop got a number of new color options, as did their Nike+ counterparts. Leather options such as the Modern Buckle and Leather Loop were also updated, and even the Hermès range received an update.

New color Sport Band options include Papaya, Delft Blue, and Spearmint. The Sport Loop gains Spearmint, Papaya, Cerulean, and Lilac. Prices for the bands remain unchanged at $49.

The Nike+ versions of both the Sport Band and Sport Loop added new hues with Teal Tint/Tropical, Spruce Fog/Vintage Lichen, and my personal favorite Black/Hyper Grape.

Leather options gained some muted interpretations of the same colors like Sunset and Cornflower, among others, and the fashion-forward Hermès line also got some fresh colors for the new season.

All of the new colors are available to order now at Apple.

