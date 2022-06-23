What you need to know
- Apple is improving the maximum battery capacity estimate for the Apple Watch.
- The feature showed up with the second developer beta of watchOS 9.
- It specifically applies to the Apple Watch Series 4 and Apple Watch Series 5.
If you have an Apple Watch Series 4 or Apple Watch Series 5, Apple has good news for your battery life.
In the release notes for the second developer beta of watchOS 9, the company has announced that it is improving the estimation of the maximum battery capacity for the Apple Watch Series 4 and Series 5. According to the release, updating to watchOS 9 will recalibrate its battery capacity estimation automatically.
After updating to watchOS 9, your Apple Watch Series 4 or Series 5 will recalibrate and then estimate its maximum battery capacity more accurately.
This is great news for any owner of an Apple Watch Series 4 or Series 5 that have felt their battery capacity estimation is off based on their battery life experience. Since the update seems to focus in on those two particular models, Apple must feel confident in its calculations for the Apple Watch Series 6 and Series 7, its most recent model.
watchOS 9 is still only available as a developer beta with the public beta expected in July. The new software will be available to all Apple Watch owners (well, at least the Apple Watch Series 4 and later) in the fall.
