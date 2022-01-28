Best bands for the Gold Apple Watch iMore 2022

The Gold Apple Watch definitely sets you apart from the crowd, whether you have the aluminum or stainless steel version. However, choosing from among the best Apple Watch bands to find ones that go with the gold color can be tricky. Fortunately, we've rounded up some of the best gold Apple Watch bands for you.

Which are the best bands for your Gold Apple Watch?

Whether you have the Apple Watch Series 7 or another model, it's a bit harder to find the best Apple Watch bands out there, but we think these are some pretty good options worth considering. You can't go wrong with Apple's simple Sport Band. You can wear it anywhere, and it holds up beautifully over time, even through sweaty gym workouts and swimming in the pool or ocean.

The Wearlizer Rhinestone X-Link Apple Watch Band is a gorgeous band with a reasonable price point. I wear it when I want a more delicate look with a little bling. I love that it ties my whole jewelry look together, as I'm often mixing silver and gold tones.

Clockwork Synergy is my go-to website for a large selections of reasonably-priced, high-quality bands that you can personalize with the hardware color of your choice. If you don't love the crocodile leather look shown above, explore the site for tons of other options.

If you want something that looks even more classy and don't mind splurging a bit, we also recommend the Apple Milanese Loop. The official Apple one is high quality. The magnet does not snag on your long sleeves, which seems to be a characteristic of the market's cheaper alternatives. While the Gold option matches nicely with the Gold Apple Watch, we like the Space Gray Milanese Loop, too, as it provides an excellent, stark contrast with the gold casing. The Milanese Loop look is often copied because it's fantastic. The elegant style elevates your wardrobe and works with anything from athleisure wear to black-tie formal. Though it's metal, the mesh makes it breathable, lightweight, and ultra-comfortable.