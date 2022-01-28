Best bands for the Gold Apple Watch iMore 2022
The Gold Apple Watch definitely sets you apart from the crowd, whether you have the aluminum or stainless steel version. However, choosing from among the best Apple Watch bands to find ones that go with the gold color can be tricky. Fortunately, we've rounded up some of the best gold Apple Watch bands for you.
Stylish leather: Nomad Modern Strap with Gold Hardware
Nomad's Modern Strap for the 38/40/41mm Apple Watch is made of genuine Horween leather that is high quality and develops a fine patina over time, which gives the strap a unique warmth. The strap's gold hardware will go perfectly with your gold Apple Watch as well.
Metal mix: Suplink Stainless Steel Apple Watch Band
A mixed metal band is a great way to incorporate gold and silver together and tie your whole jewelry ensemble together. This band is mostly silver in tone, but it has two gold stripes that will bring out the gold in your Apple Watch and whatever other gold jewelry you might be wearing.
Classic and subtle leather: SWEES Classic Leather Strap
This leather strap from SWEES is made from premium, fine grain leather. Choose from many several leather color options, many of which come with gold adapters and buckles to match your Apple Watch.
Comfortable leather: OUHENG Genuine Leather and Rubber Hybrid Band
This unique leather and rubber hybrid band from OUHENG is comfortable and supposedly sweatproof, so you can work out with ease while wearing it. The exterior is leather, while the inside of the strap is silicone rubber. It comes in several colors with gold hardware.
Loop that leather: Apple Leather Loop - colors vary
If the high price tag doesn't scare you off, you can't go wrong with the Apple Leather Loop. This Italian leather is delicately milled and tumbled to get the perfect pebble texture, and the magnets in the quilted leather give you a precise and perfect fit. While Apple doesn't sell it any longer, it's still a fan favorite.
Turn your watch into jewelry: Wearlizer X-Link Rhinestone Band
This bracelet strap turns your Apple Watch into a fine piece of jewelry for a night out. The metal bracelet has rhinestones embedded into it, giving it that extra touch of sparkle, and the blend of gold and silver lets you gracefully mix metals with the other jewelry you're wearing.
Classic Apple style: Apple Gold Milanese Loop
We love Milanese Loops because they're easy to put on and adjust the size to suit your needs, and Apple's is one of the best options available. The Gold Milanese Loop will go perfectly with your Gold Apple Watch. Rest assured, the magnet will not snag on clothing like other cheaper brands do. You could also get it in Space Gray for a nice contrast option.
Beatiful design: JUUK Qrono Brun
You're going to love this matte brown Qrono band that's made of 6000 series hard-anodized aluminum for an interesting contrast with the gold watch. It works with the 42mm and 44mm Apple Watch, all versions.
Heavy metal: Libra Gemini Stainless Steel Apple Watch Band
This gold metal link bracelet adds both gravitas and elegance to your look. Make your Apple Watch look more like an expensive watch than a health and fitness tracker. This band comes in both Apple Watch sizes.
Tapered look: WFEAGL Leather Band
The leather band tapers away from the Apple Watch face, giving it a more slender and delicate look. Choose from lots of different colors, some of which have that gorgeous gold hardware to match your Apple Watch.
Crocodile style: Clockwork Synergy Croco Leather Band
Get a classic crocodile leather look with this classy premium calf leather band. If crocodile isn't to your taste, Clockwork Synergy sells loads of other styles and materials from which to choose. You choose your hardware color, and gold is one of your options. You can choose either size as well.
Which are the best bands for your Gold Apple Watch?
Whether you have the Apple Watch Series 7 or another model, it's a bit harder to find the best Apple Watch bands out there, but we think these are some pretty good options worth considering. You can't go wrong with Apple's simple Sport Band. You can wear it anywhere, and it holds up beautifully over time, even through sweaty gym workouts and swimming in the pool or ocean.
The Wearlizer Rhinestone X-Link Apple Watch Band is a gorgeous band with a reasonable price point. I wear it when I want a more delicate look with a little bling. I love that it ties my whole jewelry look together, as I'm often mixing silver and gold tones.
Clockwork Synergy is my go-to website for a large selections of reasonably-priced, high-quality bands that you can personalize with the hardware color of your choice. If you don't love the crocodile leather look shown above, explore the site for tons of other options.
If you want something that looks even more classy and don't mind splurging a bit, we also recommend the Apple Milanese Loop. The official Apple one is high quality. The magnet does not snag on your long sleeves, which seems to be a characteristic of the market's cheaper alternatives. While the Gold option matches nicely with the Gold Apple Watch, we like the Space Gray Milanese Loop, too, as it provides an excellent, stark contrast with the gold casing. The Milanese Loop look is often copied because it's fantastic. The elegant style elevates your wardrobe and works with anything from athleisure wear to black-tie formal. Though it's metal, the mesh makes it breathable, lightweight, and ultra-comfortable.
