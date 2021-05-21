What you need to know
- Apple's Scott Broderick and Vincent Gu have interviewed with Brian Tong about the new iPad Pro.
- They discussed the iPad's display, power, and why there's no 11-inch mini-LED version.
Apple's Scott Broderick (iPad Product Marketing) and Vincent Gu (Display engineering) have sat down with Brian Tong to talk about Apple's new iPad Pro (2021), discussing features like its new display and the M1 chip.
In a new YouTube video, Tong spoke with Broderick and Gu, discussing the Liquid Retina XDR Display, challenges behind creating it, the M1 chip, Thunderbolt ports, the battery, and more.
Tong asked why Apple had decided to include the mini-LED display in the 12.9-inch model but not the 11-inch, to which Broderick replied:
What we know about the 11-inch user is that they just love bringing a super-powerful iPad with them in a portable one-pound design... they just love the form factor of that. Whereas the user who is embracing the 12.9-inch display, they were looking for the largest canvas to do their most creative work on that product, and that made sense to bring that XDR technology to the 12-inch display for the iPad Pro.
Tong also asked about desktop versions of apps, the battery, developer tools, and more. You can check out the full interview below:
