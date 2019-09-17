When Apple unveiled the iPhone 11 Pro, it also showed off a brand new color option: Midnight Green. While as nice as the new color is, we wish it could have gone with something more traditional, like blue for instance. Designer Michael Steeber had the same thought and mocked up what a Deep Blue Sea iPhone 11 Pro would have looked like and it looks absolutely gorgeous.

In Steeber's mock-up, the iPhone still retains its subtle color shift. Apple is not one to incorporate outlandish colors and that's none more evident than with the color options for the iPhone 11 Pro. The Deep Blue Sea option would fit quite nicely with the current color options.