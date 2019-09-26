What you need to know
- A note on Apple's Danish site suggests macOS Catalina could launch October 4.
- Apple still hasn't confirmed a specific launch date.
- Apple previously said macOS Catalina would be out sometime in October.
Apple recently launched several new software updates, including iOS 13 and iPadOS. Notably absent from the list is macOS Catalina, which Apple previously said would be available sometime in October.
Thanks to Apple's Danish website, however, we may know exactly when macOS Catalina will launch: October 4.
A landing page on Apple's Danish website for macOS Catalina has a small blurb about Apple Arcade, which of course won't available on Mac until the Catalina update is released. This blurb, however, mentions Apple Arcade will be available in the App Store beginning October 4, suggesting that's when macOS Catalina will also be available.
October 4 is a Friday, which MacRumors notes is a little unusual for a major release on Mac.
The problem with the October 4 date is that most macOS and OS X updates have historically been on a Monday or a Tuesday. The last time a Mac update came out on a Friday was OS X Snow Leopard, which was released 10 years ago.
Apple's U.S. website says macOS Catalina will launch in October, but there's no mention of a specific date. Perhaps something is being lost in translation, or perhaps Apple's Danish website has slipped up. Either way, macOS Catalina is coming very soon.
When macOS Catalina does launch, it'll feature a number of changes, including apps for Apple Music, Apple TV, Podcasts, and Apple Arcade. Ther update will also introduce Sidecar, which will allow iPad owners to use the tablet as a second display.