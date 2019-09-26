Apple recently launched several new software updates, including iOS 13 and iPadOS. Notably absent from the list is macOS Catalina, which Apple previously said would be available sometime in October.

Thanks to Apple's Danish website, however, we may know exactly when macOS Catalina will launch: October 4.

A landing page on Apple's Danish website for macOS Catalina has a small blurb about Apple Arcade, which of course won't available on Mac until the Catalina update is released. This blurb, however, mentions Apple Arcade will be available in the App Store beginning October 4, suggesting that's when macOS Catalina will also be available.

October 4 is a Friday, which MacRumors notes is a little unusual for a major release on Mac.