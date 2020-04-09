If you're in the market for a new iPad, there are plenty of great iPad deals out there right now, but the discounts on Apple's newest devices tend not to be super steep. However, you can save as much as $50 on the latest iPad pro at B&H in various configurations. These 2020 models were released just a few weeks ago so a direct price drop like this is a decent deal worth jumping on.

With many more people now working from home, the timing is actually pretty good as people start using their own gear for work projects and realize that maybe it's time for an upgrade. Discounts apply to both the 11-inch model and 12.9-inch version at B&H, though not every device is discounted so be sure to click through the different specs to find the device that you prefer. Similar savings can also be found at Amazon.

Go pro Apple iPad Pro (2020) It's rare that you can save on the newest Apple tech so soon after its release. The updated iPad Pro just came out and features a new A12Z Bionic processor, dual camera setup with LiDAR sensor, plus gorgeous edge-to-edge display. $849.00 $899.00 $50 off See at B&H

The 2020 iPad Pro maintains the 2018 model's industrial design for the most part. It comes in the same two sizes — 11-inch and 12.9-inch —and has the same gorgeous edge-to-edge Liquid Retina display with 120hz ProMotion, True Tone, and P3 wide color gamut. The processor has been bumped to the A12Z Bionic chip, though the main differences center around the new camera module in the 2020 devices. It features a 12MP standard wide-angle lens and a 10MP ultra-wide lens as well as a LiDAR scanner than stands to be a huge boon for AR use cases. There's also a new studio-quality mic array.

We have a guide to everything you need to know about the 2020 iPad Pro that links to all of our coverage of the device. Our full review goes in-depth, so be sure to give that a read too. If you don't want Apple's newest iPad Pro, take a look at the deals on 2018 models where you can save even more.