What you need to know
- Apple's "Shot on iPhone 11 Pro" series continues.
- "Snowbrall" was shot solely on an iPhone and includes slow-mo shots and more.
- The video was shot by director Devid Leitch of Hobbes & Shaw fame.
Apple's latest "Shot on iPhone 11 Pro" video is here, and it's a doozy. Titled "Snowbrawl," the video shows a snowball fight in typical Apple fashion. There's zooming, slow-mo, and more all to show off just what iPhone 11 Pro is capable of.
And as ever, it looks gorgeous.
The video itself was shot by director David Leitch. If that name sounds familiar it's probably because this is the person responsible for movies like Hobbs & Shaw, Deadpool 2, and Atomic Blonde. He was also producer of John Wick which means he can do no wrong in my eyes.
This video is no different, either.
A cinematic snowball fight Shot on iPhone 11 Pro by director David Leitch. Make your holiday videos epic with the highest-quality video in a smartphone, ever.
Apple has been making a big deal of the camera capabilities of its latest iPhones. iPhone 11 Pro in particular has some of the best cameras around. And combined with Apple's software magic like Deep Fusion, it's capable of shooting some amazing stills. Most people would agree that iPhone 11 Pro is the undesputed crown-bearer when it comes to video as well.
Having watched this latest video, it's difficult to argue.
