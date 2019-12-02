Apple's latest "Shot on iPhone 11 Pro" video is here, and it's a doozy. Titled "Snowbrawl," the video shows a snowball fight in typical Apple fashion. There's zooming, slow-mo, and more all to show off just what iPhone 11 Pro is capable of.

And as ever, it looks gorgeous.

The video itself was shot by director David Leitch. If that name sounds familiar it's probably because this is the person responsible for movies like Hobbs & Shaw, Deadpool 2, and Atomic Blonde. He was also producer of John Wick which means he can do no wrong in my eyes.

This video is no different, either.