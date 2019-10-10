When Apple unveiled macOS Catalina during WWDC 2019, it announced that all apps distributed outside of the App Store must be notarized through Apple's new developer tool. However, that service is having some serious issues now that macOS Catalina has been released.

First spotted by MacRumors, developers have run into issues with the notarization process. Apple has acknowledged the issues on its System Status page that marks the Developer ID Notary Service with the "Issues" tag.

Many developers have taken to Twitter to voice their frustration with the ongoing issues that still have not been resolved.