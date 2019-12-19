What you need to know
- Apple has published a new security guide for Fall 2019.
- The guide details Apple's efforts to make its hardware, devices, services, and apps more secure.
- Apple talks up the unique advantages that come with owning the entire hardware/software platform to which it deploys.
Apple has published a new guide to the security of its platforms for the fall of 2019. Covering a wide range of topics, the guide dives into how Apple keeps customers' devices and data safe across Mac, iOS, and iPadOS. Topics range from hardware security and biometrics to network security, and the guide is fairly comprehensive.
The guide also focuses on the advantages Apple has in securing its customers' experiences thanks to making both the hardware and the software and APIs that run on that hardware. There's talk of features like the T2 chip in most modern Macs, which offers additional security on Macs, or the hardware disconnect for the microphone in T2-equipped portable Macs.
From Apple:
Apple designs security into the core of its platforms. Building on the experience of creating the world's most advanced mobile operating system, Apple has created security architectures that address the unique requirements of mobile, watch, desktop, and home.
Every Apple device combines hardware, software, and services designed to work together for maximum security and a transparent user experience in service of the ultimate goal of keeping personal information safe. Custom security hardware powers critical security features. Software protections work to keep the operating system and third-party apps safe. Services provide a mechanism for secure and timely software updates, power a safer app ecosystem, secure communications and payments, and provide a safer experience on the Internet. Apple devices protect not only the device and its data, but the entire ecosystem, including everything users do locally, on networks, and with key Internet services.
The Platform Security Guide is divided into the following sections, as well as a Welcome page, introduction, glossary, revision history, and legal information:
- Hardware Security and Biometrics
- System Security
- Encryption and Data Protection
- App Security
- Services Security
- Network Security
- Developer Kits
- Secure Device Management
- Apple's Conformance History for Platform Security
If you're wondering about that last one (I sure was), it's a breakdown of Apple's adherence to certain security standards.
All of these sections are broken into further, detailed sub-sections on specific features like the Secure Enclave, Face ID, Wi-Fi security, and passcode management. There are also specific sections for macOS, iOS, and iPadOS-specific security features where needed.
You can read the full guide for yourself over at Apple's website.
