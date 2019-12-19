Apple has published a new guide to the security of its platforms for the fall of 2019. Covering a wide range of topics, the guide dives into how Apple keeps customers' devices and data safe across Mac, iOS, and iPadOS. Topics range from hardware security and biometrics to network security, and the guide is fairly comprehensive.

The guide also focuses on the advantages Apple has in securing its customers' experiences thanks to making both the hardware and the software and APIs that run on that hardware. There's talk of features like the T2 chip in most modern Macs, which offers additional security on Macs, or the hardware disconnect for the microphone in T2-equipped portable Macs.

From Apple: