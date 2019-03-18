Apple's iPad Air has many of the bells and whistles of the pro lineup, but without the heafty price tag? Since you're spending less, maybe you should consider adding some much-needed accessories to your shopping cart. Here are the best Accessories for iPad Air (2019)!
The perfect partner
Apple PencilStaff favorite
To Apple Pencil, or not to Apple Pencil: well, isn't the answer obvious? You should clearly Apple Pencil! This small but mighty iPad Air accessory can make all the difference as you're drawing, sketching, writing, and creating with your iPad. The Apple Pencil is easy to charge and allows you to have complete creative control over your iPad Air (2019), making you the true iPad master.
Protective yet suave
ZUGU Protective iPad Case
Keep your iPad Air looking stylish and safe while still having fast-access to all buttons and ports with the ZUGU Protective iPad Case, which allows your iPad Air to auto sleep and wake up thanks to a dust-proof and scratch-proof magnetic cover. It comes in black, midnight blue, dark purple, and red color options, and is made from soft synthetic leather. It's designed for the 10.5-inch iPad Pro, which has True Tone flash and four speakers, while the 10.5-inch iPad Air does not have True Tone Flash and only has two speakers, so consider this when deciding whether to buy.
Stylish, soft, and functional
MOSISO Water Resistant iPad Sleeve
Protect your new iPad air with this padded and practical MOSISO Water Resistant iPad Sleeve. This particular iPad accessory is made with foam padding and a fluffy fleece lining, meaning that it's both lightweight and protective. The MOSISO Water Resistant iPad Sleeve comes in nine different color options and is even designed with an extra pocket for you to store additional cords, wires, or whatever else you need while on the go.
Highly-rated and super simple
Lamicall Adjustable Stand
Adjust and stand at attention with some help from the Lamicall Adjustable Stand. This stand keeps your iPad Air adjusted at whatever angle is most comfortable, the rubber pads at the bottom of the stand designed to stop your iPad from toppling over. The Lamicall Adjustable Stand comes in four different colors, including silver, rose gold, gray, and black.
A retro pop of color
LE 8-BIT Retro Rainbow Apple Sticker
Love the idea of adding a pop of retro back into your life? Then you have to check out the LE 8-BIT Retro Rainbow Apple Sticker. This particular decal is reminiscent of the original Apple logo from days past, it's colorful little profile giving a nice, subtle hint of color to your new iPad Air. It's like the past meets the future, man!
Clear coated and affordable
ESR Yippee Hard Shell iPad Case
Why cover up your new iPad Air with a dull and bulky case when you can get all the protection in the world and keep your new toy on display with the ESR Yippee Hard Shell iPad Case? This highly rated case gives you access to all buttons and ports, while the hard, back cover protects your iPad Air from scratches and dust. It's designed for the 10.5-inch iPad Pro, which has True Tone flash and four speakers, while the 10.5-inch iPad Air does not have True Tone Flash and only has two speakers, so consider this when deciding whether to buy.
Keep it consistent with more Apple awesome
Apple Smart Keyboard
Add a little pep in your type with some help from the Apple Smart Keyboard. This particular accessory is like a full-size keyboard that's 100% fully portable. The Apple Smart Keyboard also doubles as a lightweight, non-bulky cover once you're done with it, making it quite the double threat.
That extra layer of sound protection
Anker Tempered Glass Screen Protector
Add an additional layer of insurance on top of your new iPad Air (2019) with the Anker Tempered Glass Screen Protector. This protector provides top-tier durability while still allowing for ultra-high transparency, an anti-scratch design saving your iPad's screen from scrapes and bumps. The Anker Tempered Glass Screen Protector promises to be easy-to-install, and if there are any issues, a lifetime warranty has you covered.
Keep it classic, keep it corded
Artix Foldable Headphones
One of the best parts about the new iPad Air (2019) is the fact that there's a headphone jack — hooray! Now all you need are a super cool pair of headphones to go with it! The Artix Foldable Headphones are affordable, stylish, highly-rated headphones that are both lightweight and incredible comfortable. The headphones are designed with a built-in microphone and volume control. The Artix Foldable Headphones come in turquoise and red color options.
Like typing on your MacBook
Brydge Aluminum Bluetooth Keyboard
Type up a storm and hit send with the Brydge Aluminum Bluetooth Keyboard. This particular iPad Air (2019) accessory is design to perfectly match your new Apple gadget, while the high-grade aluminum allows for a stable, familiar-feeling base for when you're typing. The Brydge Aluminum Bluetooth Keyboard can bend back 180 degrees, and comes in space gray, silver, gold, and rose gold finishes.
The latest craze for a reason
Apple AirPods
Love the idea of listening to music or your favorite podcast discreetly? Looking to get the most out of a minimalist, super sharp, super crisp ear pod? Then look no further than Apple AirPods. Not only does audio automatically play as soon as you put the AirPods in your ear, but you can adjust volume, change the song, and do so much more from just a simple double-tap to activate Siri. Your new iPad Air (2019) will thank you.
A little extra more for a little extra charge
AmazonBasics Double Braided Nylon Lightning Cables
You can never have too many lightning cables, but you know what's better than regular lightning cables? AmazonBasics Double Braided Nylon Lightning Cables, that's what! These affordable and functional cables come in 4 different sizes, including 4-inch, 3-foot-, 6-foot, or 10-foot options. The AmazonBasics Double Braided Nylon Lightning Cables come in gold, red, silver, dark gray, and gold color options.
Charge n' GO GO GO!
Bonair Portable 30000mAh Battery Pack
Charge your iPad Air (2019) on the go 2+ times on the go with help from the Bonair Portable 30000mAh Battery Pack. This particular iPad accessory is designed to quickly charge your iPad Air (2019), while a backup battery charger is designed to protect your device from overcharging and short-circuiting. The Bonair Portable 30000mAh Battery Pack comes in black, turquoise, and white color options and can even charge four items at the exact same time.
We hope that this accessory list will help you find the best of the best iPad partners around for you and your new iPad Air! Whether you're looking to protect your iPad with a MOSISO Water Resistant iPad Sleeve, or simply show off your love of all-things-Apple with a Retro Rainbow Apple Decal, there are plenty of different accessories both practical and adorable that are ready for your iPad Air 2019. Good luck, and happy shopping!
This post may contain affiliate links. See our disclosure policy for more details.