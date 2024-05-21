iPad Air 5 has a new lowest price — the best value-for-money iPad drops below $400
iPad Air 5 is more affordable than ever.
The iPad Air 6 might have only just come out, but as we said in our review, there’s not much that has really changed under the hood. That means that the older iPad Air 5 is still very much in contention — and Amazon just dropped the price something fierce, making it the best value-for-money iPad that your hard-earned dollars can buy.
There’s a $200 saving on the iPad at the moment, making it $399. That’s not just a low price but the lowest price the iPad has ever been, beating out its previous lowest by $50. No, it might not have the latest M2 chip or a landscape-mounted camera, but you’re not going to notice when you’ve got 200 extra dollars in your pocket.
This is the iPad you should buy
iPad Air 5 | $599 $399 at Amazon
This price on the iPad Air 5 is now the lowest price we’ve ever seen, bringing it within only $50 of the iPad 10th gen. It’s well worth that extra $50 as well, with a better screen, a more powerful processor, and a slimmer build.
We still love the iPad Air 5, even if its now been usurped by the iPad Air 6 and its 13-inch size option. Once the slimmest iPad that you could buy, the incredibly thin and light iPad Air 5 is still a portable powerhouse, with an M1 chip powering it along with gusto. What used to be the middle iPad with loads of power is now only $50 more than the 10-inch iPad, and for our money, we’d buy the more powerful and feature-rich iPad Air any day of the week.
Don’t forget to pick up one of the best iPad Air cases with your new iPad, of course — this might be the lowest price we’ve ever seen, but you still don’t want to find yourself with a hefty repair bill should you drop it on a hard floor. You could even turn it into a mini laptop with one of the best keyboard cases for iPad Air, and take more of your work on the go.
Master your iPhone in minutes
iMore offers spot-on advice and guidance from our team of experts, with decades of Apple device experience to lean on. Learn more with iMore!
As iMore's Senior Staff writer, Tammy uses her background in audio and Masters in screenwriting to pen engaging product reviews and informative buying guides. The resident audiophile (or audio weirdo), she's got an eye for detail and a love of top-quality sound. Apple is her bread and butter, with attention on HomeKit and Apple iPhone and Mac hardware. You won't find her far away from a keyboard even outside of working at iMore – in her spare time, she spends her free time writing feature-length and TV screenplays. Also known to enjoy driving digital cars around virtual circuits, to varying degrees of success. Just don't ask her about AirPods Max - you probably won't like her answer.