iPad Air 5 has a new lowest price — the best value-for-money iPad drops below $400

The iPad Air 6 might have only just come out, but as we said in our review, there’s not much that has really changed under the hood. That means that the older iPad Air 5 is still very much in contention — and Amazon just dropped the price something fierce, making it the best value-for-money iPad that your hard-earned dollars can buy.

There’s a $200 saving on the iPad at the moment, making it $399. That’s not just a low price but the lowest price the iPad has ever been, beating out its previous lowest by $50. No, it might not have the latest M2 chip or a landscape-mounted camera, but you’re not going to notice when you’ve got 200 extra dollars in your pocket.

This is the iPad you should buy

iPad Air 5 | $599 $399 at Amazon This price on the iPad Air 5 is now the lowest price we’ve ever seen, bringing it within only $50 of the iPad 10th gen. It’s well worth that extra $50 as well, with a better screen, a more powerful processor, and a slimmer build.

We still love the iPad Air 5, even if its now been usurped by the iPad Air 6 and its 13-inch size option. Once the slimmest iPad that you could buy, the incredibly thin and light iPad Air 5 is still a portable powerhouse, with an M1 chip powering it along with gusto. What used to be the middle iPad with loads of power is now only $50 more than the 10-inch iPad, and for our money, we’d buy the more powerful and feature-rich iPad Air any day of the week.

Don’t forget to pick up one of the best iPad Air cases with your new iPad, of course — this might be the lowest price we’ve ever seen, but you still don’t want to find yourself with a hefty repair bill should you drop it on a hard floor. You could even turn it into a mini laptop with one of the best keyboard cases for iPad Air, and take more of your work on the go.