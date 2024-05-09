Best iPad Pro (M4) cases: Protect your brand-new iPad from damage

The new iPad Pro with M4 chip is here in two sizes: 11-inch and 13-inch. It's thinner and lighter than any of its predecessors, even thinner than an iPad nano! Yet it's not light on features. The Ultra XDR display shows off Apple's state-of-the-art tandem OLED display. The M4 chip represents a big jump in speed and performance. And it's further enhanced with some brand new accessories: the Apple Pencil Pro and sleeker new Magic Keyboard. You'll certainly want a new case to protect your latest investment.

Quick list

Q & A

Will my old iPad Pro case fit the iPad Pro M4?

You can always trust iMore. Our team of Apple experts have years of experience testing all kinds of tech and gadgets, so you can be sure our recommendations and criticisms are accurate and helpful. Find out more about how we test.

No. The new iPad Pro with M4 chip models are thinner than their predecessors, so any kind of form-fitting or snap-on case won't fit properly. However, any 11-inch or 13-inch sleeve or bag should be fine for their respective size iPad Pro models.

What features should I look for in an iPad Pro case?

Before buying anything, be sure to check the listing to be sure it matches your iPad model exactly. After that, look for the features that matter most to you. Is it drop protection? Do you want a cover that has Sleep/Wake functionality? Do you want your case to convert to a stand? Do you want a built-in or detachable keyboard? Do you want to be able to charge and store your Apple Pencil within the case? Once you know what you're looking for exactly, choosing a case will be easier.

Do I really even need a case for my iPad Pro?

If you really only use your iPad Pro in carpeted places on padded furniture, maybe you can skip it, or just get a super lightweight case like the Apple Smart Folio. However, if you use your iPad in different places for different things, especially in a workplace, you'll want some protection. Something protective like the OtterBox Statement Series Studio Case gives you some peace of mind. You might also consider further covering your iPad Pro with AppleCare+.