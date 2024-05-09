Best iPad Pro (M4) cases: Protect your brand-new iPad from damage
Keep your iPad Pro pristine from the start
The new iPad Pro with M4 chip is here in two sizes: 11-inch and 13-inch. It's thinner and lighter than any of its predecessors, even thinner than an iPad nano! Yet it's not light on features. The Ultra XDR display shows off Apple's state-of-the-art tandem OLED display. The M4 chip represents a big jump in speed and performance. And it's further enhanced with some brand new accessories: the Apple Pencil Pro and sleeker new Magic Keyboard. You'll certainly want a new case to protect your latest investment.
Quick list
Apple engineered
Light protection
Apple's Smart Folio has been around for a long while, and while it's not the most protective, it does have a certain elegance to it. The front cover has Sleep/Wake functionality, and it folds around to form a handy stand. It attaches to the back via magnets so there's nothing snapping on and no real edge protection. You can choose from three color options: black, white, and denim blue. It does come in both the 11-inch and 13-inch sizes.
Heavy-duty
Ultra protective
Get super protection from drops of up to 6.5 feet. The snap-on screen protector gives you even more protection. View your iPad from just about any angle with the infinity angle stand, which has a TPU over mold at the end for extra stability. The case is made partly from recycled plastic, and it contains an anti-microbial agent to protect you from germs. Part of the back is clear, so you can see the iPad Pro color you chose. Add a strap via the case's attachment points. The case comes only in black, but it does come in both the 11-inch and 13-inch sizes.
Clearly functional
Slim but protective
Similar to Apple's Smart folio, the cover has Sleep/Wake functionality and it folds back into a stand. But instead of a flat magnetic back cover, it actually snaps onto the back for better edge protection. In fact, ZAGG claims up to to 6.5-foot drop protection. The Crystal Palace has anti-microbial protection as well. It does come in both the 11-inch and 13-inch sizes, but only in black for the front cover. The back portion of the case is totally clear, so only the color of the iPad Pro will show.
Adjustable protection
Flexibility is the name of the game
The name OtterBox means protection, and this case is no exception. You can use this case a number of different ways, and even remove the front cover entirely if you don't need it. The adjustable stand gives you the precise angle you need. There's a slot to store your Apple Pencil when not in use. This case comes in both iPad Pro M4 sizes and two colors: dark gray and blue.
Worth the price
The new magic
When we reviewed the older model of the Apple Magic Keyboard, we raved about the thin profile, excellent key feedback, backlit keys, tactile trackpad, and overall unique design. It's been revamped beautifully for both the iPad Pro M4 11-inch and 13-inch models, with an all-new function row. It still comes in black or white and it's still the closest thing you can get to turning your iPad into a Mac.
Power productivity
Keyboard specialist
We reviewed a previous model of the Logitech Combo Touch Keyboard Case and loved the backlit scissor keyboard, responsive Multi-Touch trackpad, Smart Connector, Apple Pencil holder, and excellent iPad protection. It's been updated in two sizes to fit both the 11-inch and 13-inch models of the iPad Pro M4. The keyboard is detachable, so you don't have to carry it around when you don't need it.
Triangle structure
Folding magic
Not satisfied with a simple folding folio? You might like this origami-style folding case with the ability to fold into portrait and landscape orientations. Choose from blue, white, or black and either the 11-inch or 13-inch iPad Pro M4 sizes. It's PU (vegan) leather on the outside, microfiber on the inside. The folio does have Sleep/Wake functionality. Secure your Apple Pencil and protect your iPad Pro on the go.
Well-priced
New twist on an old favorite
I reviewed an earlier model of this ESR case, and in fact, it's on my iPad mini right now. I love how light it is, and that it secures my ZAGG Pro stylus 2 as it charges on the edge of my iPad just like an Apple Pencil would. You get complete coverage and a Sleep/Wake folio cover that folds into a stand. This new version also lets you orient your iPad Pro vertically in the standing position. The case comes in both the 11-inch and 13-inch sizes.
Ergonomic
Different options
This protective case folds into a number of different formats for ultimate flexibility. You can orient your iPad horizontally or vertically, at a lower or higher angle. You can even prop it up in a raised fashion, which may be a more comfortable and ergonomic viewing height. The two-piece case can be separated; you can even pop your iPad Pro onto the fridge (magnetically) while you follow a recipe or watch a favorite show. It does come in both the 11-inch and 13-inch sizes and a variety of color options.
Q & A
Will my old iPad Pro case fit the iPad Pro M4?
No. The new iPad Pro with M4 chip models are thinner than their predecessors, so any kind of form-fitting or snap-on case won't fit properly. However, any 11-inch or 13-inch sleeve or bag should be fine for their respective size iPad Pro models.
What features should I look for in an iPad Pro case?
Before buying anything, be sure to check the listing to be sure it matches your iPad model exactly. After that, look for the features that matter most to you. Is it drop protection? Do you want a cover that has Sleep/Wake functionality? Do you want your case to convert to a stand? Do you want a built-in or detachable keyboard? Do you want to be able to charge and store your Apple Pencil within the case? Once you know what you're looking for exactly, choosing a case will be easier.
Do I really even need a case for my iPad Pro?
If you really only use your iPad Pro in carpeted places on padded furniture, maybe you can skip it, or just get a super lightweight case like the Apple Smart Folio. However, if you use your iPad in different places for different things, especially in a workplace, you'll want some protection. Something protective like the OtterBox Statement Series Studio Case gives you some peace of mind. You might also consider further covering your iPad Pro with AppleCare+.
