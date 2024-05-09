Best iPad Air 6 (M2) cases: Protect your brand-new iPad from bumps, drops, and scratches

The new iPad Air 6 (M2) is more powerful and capable than ever before. The iPad Air, powered by the M2 chip, comes in two sizes: 11 inches and 13 inches. The front camera has been moved from portrait mode to landscape mode, which is the way most people use it. The iPad Air 6 has AI capabilities, faster Wi-Fi, and support for the new Apple Pencil Pro. Protect your investment from the very start with one of the best iPad Air 6 cases.

Quick list

Q & A

Will my old iPad Air 5 case fit the iPad Air 6?

You can always trust iMore. Our team of Apple experts have years of experience testing all kinds of tech and gadgets, so you can be sure our recommendations and criticisms are accurate and helpful. Find out more about how we test.

Yes and no. The iPad Air 4 and iPad Air 5 are exactly the same size as the 11-inch iPad Air 6 (M2), so those cases will all be interchangeable. The 13-inch iPad Air 6 (M2) is an entirely new device, so most old cases won't fit. Any 13-inch sleeve should be fine, though.

What features should I look for in an iPad Air case?

First and foremost, check the listing carefully to make sure you're choosing the correct case for your specific model. Next, think about what sort of functionality you need. Simple protection? Back protection, edge protection, front protection? Do you want it to be a stand as well? Do you want an attached keyboard? Do you want the Apple Pencil to be able to charge while your iPad Air is inside the case? Once you've sorted all of that out, your choice will be easier.

Do I really even need a case for my iPad Air?

This depends on your usage. If your iPad only goes from your couch to your bed and back again, maybe not. Or you could get away with just a lightweight one like the Apple Smart Folio. But I always use a case anyway. Partly to protect my iPad but also because my case converts into a stand, which I use all of the time. Plus, it houses my ZAGG Pro stylus, and allows it to charge while in the case. If you take your iPad on the go a lot, particularly to your workplace, I'd strongly suggest getting a case. You'll probably want a heavy-duty case, like the ZAGG Denali case. It might not hurt to get AppleCare+ as well.