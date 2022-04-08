Best accessories for iPad Air 5 iMore 2022

The iPad Air 5, like all best iPads, is a very versatile device. It's great for watching Netflix, typing up your assignments, or even gaming with your favorite games; however, the right accessories will make your iPad experience even better. From styluses to keyboards and the best chargers, here are our favorite accessories for the new iPad Air 5.

Accessories make your iPad experience better

I've been using the iPad Air 5 since it launched, and while it's a beautiful and powerful device on its own, accessories always enhance the iPad experience. Keyboards are perfect for getting work done, game controllers make gaming feel buttery smooth, and cases are fantastic for transporting your shiny new iPad Air around.

We know it's a tad on the expensive side, but when you use the Magic Keyboard for iPad, you start to realize it's just the ultimate keyboard experience brought to life in a way only Apple can achieve. Its biggest strength over other keyboard cases is the implementation of the touchpad, which just works so well in iPadOS 15 that it feels like using a Mac.

It's hard not to suggest the Compass Pro from Twelve South when it comes to getting a stand for your iPad Air that does everything you need. It's pretty affordable, elegant, and quite compact, making it easy to carry around in your tech bag when you're traveling with your best iPad. Plus, that little kickstand is so nice for drawing or sketching, and it's so cleverly hidden in the design.