The iPad Air 5, like all best iPads, is a very versatile device. It's great for watching Netflix, typing up your assignments, or even gaming with your favorite games; however, the right accessories will make your iPad experience even better. From styluses to keyboards and the best chargers, here are our favorite accessories for the new iPad Air 5.
It's magic!: Magic Keyboard for iPad Air 5Staff Pick
Much like its predecessor, the iPad Air 5 works with the 11-inch Magic Keyboard, and even though it is a tad on the expensive side, we can't stop gushing over how much we love it. When we reviewed the Magic Keyboard, we were impressed with just how much it improved the typing experience. Its cantilever design is gorgeous, and the scissor-switch keyboard is backlit, meaning you can use it even in the evening. Plus, the trackpad supports multi-touch gestures, and thanks to iPadOS 15, cursor control on the iPad is also awesome to use.
A detached keyboard: Logitech Keys-to-Go Ultra-Portable Keyboard
Sometimes you don't want a keyboard case for your iPad but rather a detached keyboard that you can also use with other devices. The Logitech Keys-to-Go keyboard is extremely compact but still offers a full QWERTY keyboard and all of Apple's shortcut keys you're used to seeing in the top row. It doesn't have a number pad or a full row of function keys; however, it works with iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple TV — making it the perfect portable keyboard for all your devices.
You gotta have AirPods: Apple AirPods (3rd Generation)
I've been using my AirPods 3 since they came out, and it's hard to find a more convenient and portable set of wireless earbuds to use with your iPad Air 5. The extremely fast pairing makes it easier than ever to start listening to your iPad Air 5 audio, and the inclusion of Spatial Audio is really neat if you like listening to Apple Music. The six-hour battery life in the buds themselves, along with the ability to quickly charge in the case, make it easier to keep your AirPods in your ears all day long.
Backup chargers: Anker 20W Fast Charger with Foldable Plug (Two-pack)
While the iPad Air 5 comes with a 20W charger, having more than one charger is crucial to ensure you can charge your iPad whenever and wherever you need it. Anker makes a super compact 20W USB-C charger that even has a foldable plug, making it especially great for traveling. Plus, this is a two-pack, meaning you get two great chargers to use whenever you need — plus, it's much cheaper than buying Apple's own chargers.
A high-quality cables: Anker Nylon USB-C to USB-C Cable (Two-pack)
Every Apple user knows that those cables you get from Apple will eventually crack, fray, or otherwise get damaged over time, which is why having some high-quality charging cables is always a good idea. These nylon-braided cables from Anker are 6-feet long and can withstand up to 12,000 bends. Plus, they can pass up to 60W of power, which is more than enough to charge up your iPad Air 5.
The only stylus you need: Apple Pencil 2
The Apple Pencil (2nd Generation) is the only stylus you need for your iPad Air 5, and it's fantastic for art and productivity. In our review, we noted how the intuitive touch surface supports double-tapping, which allows you to switch your tool in your favorite art app with ease. Plus, thanks to its magnetic, flat side, charging, pairing, and keeping your Apple Pencil with your iPad Air 5 has never been easier.
Beautiful leather sleeve: Harber London Slim iPad Pro EVO No. 7 + Stand
Who says you can't carry around your iPad Air 5 in style? The Harber London Slim iPad Pro EVO No. 7 + Stand is one of the best leather sleeves I have used. I have been really impressed by the quality of the leather and the sturdiness of the zipper. It comes with an Apple Pencil holder too, so you never have to travel without your favorite stylus. It also features a stand, which I admit is not the best, but if you wanna prop up your iPad in a pinch to watch a quick video, it will suffice.
Stand and deliver: Twelve South Compass Pro Stand for iPad
If you do want your iPad Air 5 to stand on its own, a good stand is necessary, and the Twelve South Compass Pro Stand is fantastic. The back leg of Compass Pro allows you to position your iPad at the perfect angle for typing or content viewing, but its little kickstand even makes it great for drawing. Plus, it's made of metal to make it nice and sturdy, but also a soft silicone to ensure the iPad doesn't slide around too much.
Game on!: SteelSeries Nimbus+
Thanks to the M1 chip, gaming on the iPad Air 5 feels incredible, and getting a proper game controller can take that experience to the next level. The SteelSeries Nimbus+ is a full gamepad that works with your iPad (and all Apple products), giving you access to a directional pad, analog sticks, triggers, and everything else you need to feel like you're gaming on a console.
Accessories make your iPad experience better
I've been using the iPad Air 5 since it launched, and while it's a beautiful and powerful device on its own, accessories always enhance the iPad experience. Keyboards are perfect for getting work done, game controllers make gaming feel buttery smooth, and cases are fantastic for transporting your shiny new iPad Air around.
We know it's a tad on the expensive side, but when you use the Magic Keyboard for iPad, you start to realize it's just the ultimate keyboard experience brought to life in a way only Apple can achieve. Its biggest strength over other keyboard cases is the implementation of the touchpad, which just works so well in iPadOS 15 that it feels like using a Mac.
It's hard not to suggest the Compass Pro from Twelve South when it comes to getting a stand for your iPad Air that does everything you need. It's pretty affordable, elegant, and quite compact, making it easy to carry around in your tech bag when you're traveling with your best iPad. Plus, that little kickstand is so nice for drawing or sketching, and it's so cleverly hidden in the design.
