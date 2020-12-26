Best Comic Books for Newbies iMore 2020

Comic books, once thought to be illegitimate reading compared to typical books, have since blossomed into a prestigious medium capable of telling stories in completely new and exciting ways. And thanks to blockbuster movie adaptations and award-winning TV shows, comic books are more popular than ever. If you're new to comics, you might be wondering where you should start, especially when a story is ongoing. Not to worry though — just pull out your iPad, android tablet or e-reader and take a look at the best comics for newcomers.

Grab a page turner or two

Comic books are so much than just superheroes punching one another in the face, though there's plenty of that to enjoy. If you're looking for a sweeping epic to enjoy, we recommend checking out Saga. It's a space opera that's unlike other sci-fi stories. It features some extremely gorgeous artwork by Fiona Staples. It's got something for everyone, and it's a thrilling read.

If more grounded stories are your thing, then take a look at Laura Dean Keeps Breaking Up with Me. It's a relatable coming of age story, no matter who you are or where you're from. Mariko Tamaki's storytelling is breezy, and she creates instantly likable characters. At the same time, the color and artwork of Rosemary Valero-O'Connell help pages pop off of the page or off the screen.