Best dumbbells to use with Apple Fitness Plus iMore 2022

Apple Fitness+ offers classes in 11 different fitness modalities including strength, HIIT, and Pilates. Some of these classes require fitness accessories. Make the most out of your training sessions with the best dumbbells to use with Apple Fitness+.

Get shredded

Incorporating weights into any exercise routine can increase strength and improve fitness. Some classes on Apple Fitness+ require fitness props like dumbbells. We like Rogue Rubber Hex Dumbbells because they're Apple's recommended dumbbell to use with Apple Fitness+.

Utilize the lightweight Egg Weights in any workout for added intensity. If you're looking for a great set, Epic Fitness offers a complete 150-pound set with A-frame. Or maybe you need a budget option? You can't go wrong with RBX Neoprene Dumbbells. Whether you're looking for something adjustable, lightweight, or heavy hitting, we've got you covered with the best dumbbells to use with Apple Fitness+.