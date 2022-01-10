Best iPad Air 4 stands iMore 2022
The iPad Air 4 has been on shelves since late 2020, and it's one of the most popular iPads in Apple's lineup. It plays nice with a keyboard, has a fantastic display for movies and video chats, and it's the perfect workout companion for Apple Fitness +. If you're looking for a way to prop your iPad Air 4 up, you've come to the right place. We've rounded up this list of today's best iPad Air 4 stands.
- Best overall: Lamicall tablet stand - Desktop stand holder
- Best price: UGREEN tablet stand holder - Adjustable portable desktop holder
- Best color choices: OMOTON T1 iPad stand
- Best adjustability: Tryone gooseneck tablet holder stand
- Best for chilling: Lamicall tablet pillow stand
- Best height: SAIJA tablet iPad stand holder
- Best portable stand: Satechi Foldable Aluminum Stand
- A tripod stand: Twelve South Compass Pro - Portable display stand
- A natural stand: SAMDI wood tablet stand
- The perfect mount: CTA Digital 2-in-1 mount stand
- The best reach: AboveTEK long arm aluminum tablet stand
Best overall: Lamicall tablet stand - Desktop stand holderStaff Pick
The Lamicall S tablet stand is so sleek it looks like Apple's engineers had a hand in its creation. Rubber pads line the underside of this iPad holder to prevent scratches on your desktop, and the metal build is sturdy enough to support landscape and portrait views. There's even a cord hole at the back so you keep non-essentials out of your way.
Best price: UGREEN tablet stand holder - Adjustable portable desktop holder
UGREEN's iPad holder is compact in size and big on features. With an anti-slip design, it holds firm to desktops, counters, and even the sheets on your bed. This stand adjusts a full 100 degrees, giving you the perfect viewing angle no matter what you're doing or where you're sitting. And check out that price!
Best color choices: OMOTON T1 iPad stand
If you want your iPad Air 4 stand to match your tablet or prefer something other than techie gray, you'll love everything about OMOTON's T1 iPad stand. It's a sturdy aluminum cradle with adjustable viewing angles and an anti-slip base. Best of all, it comes in some cool shades. Grab it in gold, black, gray, pink, or silver.
Best adjustability: Tryone gooseneck tablet holder stand
If you prefer your iPad Air up and out of the way, you want this gooseneck tablet stand from Tryone. With a long, flexible arm, you can endlessly adjust the viewing angle for movies and calls. The Tryone gooseneck clamps to a table's edge, your bed frame, or desk and comes in black or white.
Best for chilling: Lamicall tablet pillow stand
Lamicall's pillow stand props your iPad Air 4 up and cradles it in one of six viewing angles. It's perfect for reading a digital book, watching movies, editing photos, drawing, or typing. There's even a holder for an Apple Pencil. This unique iPad holder comes in five colors and includes a removable pillowcase.
Best height: SAIJA tablet iPad stand holder
SAIJI's iPad holder is a height-adjustable table stand. It moves from 11.4-inches to 18.1-inches, and you can rotate the screen a full 360 degrees. Sturdy and stable with a weighted round base, this is the best iPad Air 4 stand for those who need to be hands-free. Throw the black or white version in your cart now.
Best portable stand: Satechi Foldable Aluminum Stand
Constructed of solid aluminum and lined with protective pads in all the right places, this foldable stand from Satechi is one of our favorites for its modern design and packability. The adjustable viewing angle works well for work or play, and when you're done, this stand folds down small for travel or storage.
A tripod stand: Twelve South Compass Pro - Portable display stand
Twelve South is known and loved for its high-quality Apple accessories. This portable display stand looks like a tripod but is actually a super supportive iPad stand. The back leg of the Compass Pro is positionable, allowing for three different views. Made of metal and silicone, this is a soft but sturdy iPad Air 4 stand that slips in a protective sleeve for travel.
A natural stand: SAMDI wood tablet stand
Your iPad Air 4 can stand vertically or horizontally with this gorgeous modern wooden iPad holder from SAMDI. From the beautiful walnut to the geometric shape, SAMDI fits your iPad Air perfectly and blends in with any decor. If you need a sturdy stand for the kitchen counter, corner of your desk, or nightstand, SAMDI is the one to get.
The perfect mount: CTA Digital 2-in-1 mount stand
Two mounting bases come with this kit from CTA Digital. One allows you to mount your iPad Air on a flat surface and rotate it in any direction. The other mounts your iPad under a kitchen cabinet or on a wall for perfect-angle viewing while cooking or exercising. Genius!
The best reach: AboveTEK long arm aluminum tablet stand
This heavy-duty iPad Air 4 stand from AboveTEK has an extra-long arm so you'll always get the best view. Whether you're cooking in the kitchen, working at your desk, or hanging out on the couch, this iPad stand gives you the elevation and reach you need to get the best view.
A suggestion or two...
The iPad Air 4 is one of our favorite Apple releases, and it has many of the same features found in the more expensive iPad Pro. If you're like me, there are times you want to handhold your iPad Air 4 and times you need to go hands-free to follow a recipe, take an exercise class, or kick back with a movie.
The best iPad Air 4 stand is the Lamicall tablet stand. It's beautifully designed, sturdy in build, and lets you view your tablet in portrait and landscape mode.
When you need to go a little lighter on your pocketbook and still get one of the best iPad Air 4 stands, go with UGREEN's tablet stand holder. The viewing angle is adjustable, and it doesn't take up much room.
And if you've ever wanted to mount your iPad Air 4, grab the CTA Digital 2-in-1 mount stand. One mount lets you set your iPad on the counter, and the other attaches to a wall or under a kitchen cabinet.
