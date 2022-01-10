Best iPad Air 4 stands iMore 2022

The iPad Air 4 has been on shelves since late 2020, and it's one of the most popular iPads in Apple's lineup. It plays nice with a keyboard, has a fantastic display for movies and video chats, and it's the perfect workout companion for Apple Fitness +. If you're looking for a way to prop your iPad Air 4 up, you've come to the right place. We've rounded up this list of today's best iPad Air 4 stands.

A suggestion or two...

The iPad Air 4 is one of our favorite Apple releases, and it has many of the same features found in the more expensive iPad Pro. If you're like me, there are times you want to handhold your iPad Air 4 and times you need to go hands-free to follow a recipe, take an exercise class, or kick back with a movie.

The best iPad Air 4 stand is the Lamicall tablet stand. It's beautifully designed, sturdy in build, and lets you view your tablet in portrait and landscape mode.

When you need to go a little lighter on your pocketbook and still get one of the best iPad Air 4 stands, go with UGREEN's tablet stand holder. The viewing angle is adjustable, and it doesn't take up much room.

And if you've ever wanted to mount your iPad Air 4, grab the CTA Digital 2-in-1 mount stand. One mount lets you set your iPad on the counter, and the other attaches to a wall or under a kitchen cabinet.