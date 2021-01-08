Best iPad Air 4 Stands iMore 2021

The new iPad Air 4 was revealed at September 2020's Apple Special Event, and it's quickly becoming one of the most popular iPads. Sometimes we want to prop up our iPad on a stand so we can work more efficiently, or we just want a stand so we can sit back and watch a movie or video. Other times we need to be on a Facetime or Zoom call. Now, you can even do our Apple Fitness + workouts using the iPad. But which option is the best for you? These are some of the best iPad Air 4 stands available.

A suggestion or two...

The iPad Air 4 is a great tablet as it contains many of the iPad Pro features for hundreds less. However, when it comes to choosing a stand, there are literally thousands to choose from. Luckily, you found your way here, and we have some great suggestions for the best iPad Air 4 stands.

The Yoobao Tablet Stand Multi-Angle Tablet Holder is our favorite because it's compact, foldable, and has many adjustable angles. You can use your iPad in almost any position so you can work, play, or draw. It can easily fold up and fit in your travel bag. The Yoobao is also very affordable.

If you want more of a furniture type piece, the Yohann Tablet Stand stand may be perfect. It's made from a single piece of wood and can be adjusted to use on your desk or your lap. It has a unique look that you don't see on any other stand. It's not cheap, but it's sturdy and built to last.