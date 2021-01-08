Best iPad Air 4 Stands iMore 2021
The new iPad Air 4 was revealed at September 2020's Apple Special Event, and it's quickly becoming one of the most popular iPads. Sometimes we want to prop up our iPad on a stand so we can work more efficiently, or we just want a stand so we can sit back and watch a movie or video. Other times we need to be on a Facetime or Zoom call. Now, you can even do our Apple Fitness + workouts using the iPad. But which option is the best for you? These are some of the best iPad Air 4 stands available.
- Heavy duty and highly rated: Yoobao Tablet Stand Multi-Angle Tablet Holder
- Fold up modern workstation: Satechi Foldable Aluminum Stand
- A tripod stand for work or play: Compass Pro
- A stand that blends with furniture: Yohann iPad Stand
- The stand for ergonomics: Heckler iPad Desk Stand
- Perfect point of sale stand: AboveTEK Elegant Tablet Stand
This heavy-duty stand is made of premium aluminum alloy and has a metal base. It can move to almost any angle, so it is perfect for a FaceTime call, watching a movie, playing a game, or drawing. Not only is it highly rated, but it's also extremely affordable.
According to Apple, the Satechi Foldable Aluminum Stand elevates any mobile device to a modern workstation for your home office or on-the-go. It's constructed from solid aluminum with protective pads in all the right places and adjustable hinges to provide an optimal angle across various devices. And it easily folds up to store away or take with you.
The Compass Pro tripod stand from Twelvesouth can hold your iPad Air 4 in both vertical or horizontal mode. It has a unique kickstand on the back. This stand also folds up, so it's easy to pack and travel with. It has three adjustable modes, so you can use your iPad to draw, type, watch a movie, or workout with Apple Fitness +.
The Yohann iPad Stand is made from a solid piece of wood with no moving parts. It can be used in multiple positions, and the iPad can be either vertical or horizontal. This is a good looking stand that can blend into your furniture without looking too "techie."
The Heckler iPad Desk Stand lifts your iPad to eye level, so your neck isn't strained while working or viewing for hours. While resting on a desk or table, this stand brings your iPad approximately six inches above the desktop. This also makes it an ideal stand to use the iPad as a second monitor in sidecar mode.
The AboveTEK stand is perfect for small businesses that use an iPad as a POS system. It has a sleek, modern design that features a cutout on the aluminum stand for cable management. It is also designed to fold up and be used at home.
A suggestion or two...
The iPad Air 4 is a great tablet as it contains many of the iPad Pro features for hundreds less. However, when it comes to choosing a stand, there are literally thousands to choose from. Luckily, you found your way here, and we have some great suggestions for the best iPad Air 4 stands.
The Yoobao Tablet Stand Multi-Angle Tablet Holder is our favorite because it's compact, foldable, and has many adjustable angles. You can use your iPad in almost any position so you can work, play, or draw. It can easily fold up and fit in your travel bag. The Yoobao is also very affordable.
If you want more of a furniture type piece, the Yohann Tablet Stand stand may be perfect. It's made from a single piece of wood and can be adjusted to use on your desk or your lap. It has a unique look that you don't see on any other stand. It's not cheap, but it's sturdy and built to last.
