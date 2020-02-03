Best Kindles iMore 2020

For anyone who loves to cozy up with a good eBook, the Amazon Kindle is the industry standard when it comes to digital eReaders. Now there's a lot more to choose from than the original Kindle. Depending on your reading habits and budget, you'll want to take the time to analyze your choices before buying a Kindle eReader. Our favorite is the Kindle Paperwhite for its crisp, high-resolution display and large storage capacity, but take a look at some of the other choices below before deciding which to purchase.

If you love the crisp, clean look of real book pages, you'll love the display of the Kindle Paperwhite. The high resolution, anti-glare screen strives to reproduce the look and feel of real book pages. This lightweight Kindle also packs more storage capacity than the standard version, so it will hold loads more eBooks and audiobooks. Another great advantage of the Paperwhite is that it's waterproof up to 2 meters and up to 60 minutes, so an accidental dip in the pool won't phase it. Some common complaints about this model include a quickly draining battery and a power button that is inconveniently placed for comfortable reading. These may or not affect your own experience, depending on your reading habits. Finally, you can choose to purchase the Paperwhite with cellular data and access to Amazon's Kindle Unlimited program or leave it as a standard Wi-Fi eReader. Overall this is a practical and well-rounded eReader solution. Pros: High-resolution display

Waterproof

Large storage capacity Cons: Battery drains more quickly than other models

Doesn't offer dark mode for nighttime reading

Power button is inconveniently placed for some reading positions

Best Overall Kindle Paperwhite Crisp, clean text An all-in-one eReader with a look that mimics real book pages. High resolution and large storage capacity complete the package. $130 from Amazon

Best Value: Kindle

Amazon's All-new Kindle is an updated version of its classic eReader device. This is the original Kindle, now with a convenient adjustable front light and faster downloading capacity. While this Kindle does not offer cellular connectivity, it works great with any Wi-Fi connection. The all-new Kindle offers insightful on-page functions to look up definitions and highlight passages, which readers have always loved. The downside to this model is a lower storage capacity, which doesn't usually affect small eBook files but may prove too small to handle many audiobooks. As a basic solution, this Kindle fulfills its purpose well at a good price point. Pros: Adjustable front light and glare-free screen

Fast downloads

Great price Cons: Small storage capacity

No cellular connectivity

Lower resolution screen than similar models

Best Value Kindle The basics A great basic solution for reading eBooks. It offers easy Wi-Fi connectivity, fast downloads, and a front light for reading in the dark. $90 from Amazon

Best Bells & Whistles: Kindle Oasis

Here we have Amazon's flagship Kindle device, and it comes with all the extras. Bluetooth and cellular connection options make the device much more versatile, incorporating the ability to use Bluetooth headphones or download books without Wi-Fi. The Oasis is bigger than other Kindles with a durable aluminum frame that holds up well over time. By far, the most popular feature of the Oasis is its adjustable warm lighting functionality, allowing each user to adjust the lighting brightness and color tone to best suit their preferences. Users love this feature since it reduces eye strain after long hours of reading. Some people report glitches in the software, but these issues can usually be fixed with an update or two. Pros: Adjustable warm lighting

Bluetooth and cellular connectivity

Durable aluminum frame Cons: Software can be glitchy

Battery drains quickly compared to other models

Does not offer USB-C charging

Best Bells & Whistles Kindle Oasis Fancy reads High-tech version of Amazon's Kindle offers Bluetooth and cellular connectivity as well as adjustable warm lighting options. $250 from Amazon

Best for Kids: Kindle Kids Edition

Finally, a Kindle just for littles! While the reading functionality works just like any other Kindle, the important feature of the Kids Edition is the parental control interface that allows parents to monitor which books kids can download, as well as reading progress and activity. Parents also appreciate the fact that there are no games, ads, or apps on the device to distract kids. Another great feature is an intuitive dictionary that allows kids to look up difficult words and save them as flashcards to revisit later. As for the rest, the Kids Edition works much like a classic Kindle with a front light for reading in low lighting environments. Some parents do complain about the navigation and usability of the software, which may not be kid-friendly. This depends on the age and experience of each child. Pros: Parental controls and monitoring

Easy-to-use dictionary

Distraction-free reading Cons: Navigation may not be easy for kids to understand

Less selection of eBooks than other Kindle models

Lower resolution display

Best for Kids Kindle Kids Edition Littlest eReaders This kid-friendly version of the classic Kindle allows parents to oversee what their kids are reading while monitoring their progress. $110 from Amazon

Best Tablet for eBooks: Fire HD 8 Tablet

If you'd like a device that does more than display eBooks, try an Amazon Fire tablet. Since Amazon also makes this tablet, it works seamlessly with the Kindle interface and Amazon eBook store. The small size and lightweight design are also favorable for use as an eReader, unlike other larger tablets. The advantage of a tablet, of course, is that you can use it for much more than reading. Millions of apps are available for download on the Fire tablet, and it also has a camera and video streaming functions like any tablet. The only complaints we've seen about this tablet are about its cumbersome interface and slower processing times. It's an excellent option for avid eBook consumers that are looking for more than just an eReader. Pros: Favorable size and weight for reading eBooks

Works seamlessly with Kindle app and Amazon eBook store

HD full-color display Cons: Navigation can be confusing and cumbersome

Occasionally slow processing times

Some Google Play apps are not compatible