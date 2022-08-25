Nintendo Switch memory card 2022: The best microSD cards for your console
Store all the digital games you want with these great memory cards for your Nintendo Switch!
While I love my Nintendo Switch and my Nintendo Switch OLED, I don't love that the base system only has 32GB of onboard storage and the latter is barely any better at 64GB. You quickly run out of space and don't have room for additional downloads, screenshots, or game data, especially if you decide to go digital with all of your games. Convenience comes with a storage limit, but fortunately, you can easily add more storage via a microSD card.
Game on with the best microSD cards for Nintendo Switch
Best overall
Samsung's offering gives you a great mix of performance and capacity. This is the best card to get if you know you'll be downloading most of your Switch games from the Nintendo eShop. It will not only hold a bunch of games but will load them faster than most other cards!
Best value
The SanDisk Extreme has blazing-fast read speeds of up to 160MB/s (in certain scenarios) and write speeds of up to 90MB/s. It's also capable of handling 4K video, high-res photos, and large files without issue. If you go this route, you likely won't run out of space for a long time.
Best large storage
Samsung makes some of the most reliable microSD cards and this one is perfect for anyone who intends to download a lot of Nintendo Switch games. Use it to hold your save data, images, and software while working efficiently at both reading and writing data.
Best for moderate usage
This high-quality microSD is perfect for those who primarily download digital games. It has a huge storage capacity, so you'll be able to store game data for several titles. It features a fast read rate and performs beautifully to give you a smooth gaming experience, especially on the Nintendo Switch OLED.
Best gamer gear
This card not only gives you a decent amount of space but also allows you to show off your preferences for Nintendo's most popular franchise. It features Mario red coloring, is officially licensed by Nintendo, and even features the iconic mushroom. In addition to that, it's plenty fast with speeds of up to 100MB/s. There's also a Zelda-themed 64GB card and a Mario star-themed 256GB card at various prices.
Best minimal storage
The Samsung microSDHC EVO Select boasts read speeds of up to 95MB/sec. This listing also includes an SD adapter, which is useful on older computers. This card is great if you want a little extra storage just in case and aren't planning on installing many games from the Nintendo eShop. It's important to know which size of microSD to get that will match your needs and playstyle.
Best for intense players
So, do you play your Nintendo Switch every day and are always checking out the latest games? Then you really ought to consider this heavy-duty Nintendo Switch microSD card. It has 1TB of space, which should last you a very long time. This will be major overkill for casual gamers but is a good choice for chronic Switch players.
Go down memory lane
A reliable microSD is an essential Nintendo Switch accessory. Not everyone's storage needs are the same, but speed, reliability, and performance are things that matter for every Nintendo Switch. Screenshots, gameplay videos, and game data get stored on these drives once you've exceeded the internal storage on the console. A functioning SD card is necessary if you want an all-digital library as well.
Make sure you've got the best Nintendo Switch microSD cards for your needs and you'll be happy with the way your Switch performs for quite a while. Remember that there are several different size options, so take a moment to decide which storage card size to get for your Nintendo Switch.
If you're going to buy a ton of games digitally, that probably means you're going to want to go all out and pick up the Samsung EVO+ 256GB. It gives you plenty of space to download multiple games from the eShop. If you want something a little less expensive, the Samsung microSDHC EVO Select is a great option. It's inexpensive and gives you just enough storage to add a few extra games. Just make sure the one you purchase has enough storage space to suit your gaming needs.
