Nintendo Switch memory card 2022: The best microSD cards for your console

While I love my Nintendo Switch and my Nintendo Switch OLED, I don't love that the base system only has 32GB of onboard storage and the latter is barely any better at 64GB. You quickly run out of space and don't have room for additional downloads, screenshots, or game data, especially if you decide to go digital with all of your games. Convenience comes with a storage limit, but fortunately, you can easily add more storage via a microSD card.

Game on with the best microSD cards for Nintendo Switch

Go down memory lane

A reliable microSD is an essential Nintendo Switch accessory. Not everyone's storage needs are the same, but speed, reliability, and performance are things that matter for every Nintendo Switch. Screenshots, gameplay videos, and game data get stored on these drives once you've exceeded the internal storage on the console. A functioning SD card is necessary if you want an all-digital library as well.

Make sure you've got the best Nintendo Switch microSD cards for your needs and you'll be happy with the way your Switch performs for quite a while. Remember that there are several different size options, so take a moment to decide which storage card size to get for your Nintendo Switch.

If you're going to buy a ton of games digitally, that probably means you're going to want to go all out and pick up the Samsung EVO+ 256GB. It gives you plenty of space to download multiple games from the eShop. If you want something a little less expensive, the Samsung microSDHC EVO Select is a great option. It's inexpensive and gives you just enough storage to add a few extra games. Just make sure the one you purchase has enough storage space to suit your gaming needs.