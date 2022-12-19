Pokémon Scarlet and Violet Travel Abilities: How to unlock Surf, Glide, Climb, Dash, and Jump

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet are the first truly open-world games in the franchise. Players can choose any path they want, travel across the world, and fight Pokémon across the region, no matter how strong.

At the beginning of the game, players are trusted with a legendary Pokémon. Those who choose Pokémon Scarlet will be given Koraidon, while Pokémon Violet players are given Miraidon. After befriending these lizard-like legendary Pokémon, players are able to use their respective legendary as a means for traveling across the region.

Running isn't all Koraidon and Miraidon can do, though — as you progress on the Path of Legends, you can make your funky lizard strong enough to glide, swim, climb, and dash across Paldea. Here's how to upgrade your legendary lizard and make the most of your travels.

How to unlock Dash

Taking the Path of Legends in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet means traversing across the map to defeat five Titans. These Titans guard the rare Herba Mystica, an ingredient that your schoolmate Arden uses to make sandwiches.

To unlock Koraidon/Miraidon's Dash ability, you'll have to defeat Klawf, also known as the Stony Cliff Titan. After unlocking Dash, you can press down on the L Stick while walking to dash across the world.

Klawf is a Rock-type Pokémon and can be encountered in Area Three of the South Province at level 16, making it a good first choice of titan if you're looking for the best order to play Pokémon Scarlet and Violet in. Bring along Water, Grass, Fighting, Ground, and Steel-type Pokémon, and you'll be sure to succeed in battle.

How to unlock Surf

This stork-like bird is known as the Open Sky Titan, and is found in Area One of the West Province. Defeating this level 19 Flying and Dark-type Pokémon unlocks the surf ability, allowing Koraidon/Miraidon to traverse water. To defeat it, curate your team with Electric, Ice, Fairy, and Rock-type Pokémon.

How to jump higher

The Lurking Steel Titan, Orthworm, resides in Area One of the East Province. It's a level 28 Steel-type Pokémon that, upon being defeated, lets the player use their legendary dragon to jump higher, allowing them to reach new heights. This Titan can be conquered by using Fire and Fighting-type Pokémon in battle.

How to unlock glide

The Quaking Earth Titan will be different depending on which game you play, but no matter which game you purchased, you'll be able to find this level 44 Titan in the Asado Desert. Defeating this Pokémon makes Koraidon/Miraidon strong enough to glide across large areas, so long as it has a ledge to jump off of.

If you chose Pokémon Scarlet, you'll get to challenge Great Tusk, a Ground and Fighting-type Pokémon who can be countered with Water, Grass, Ice, Flying, Psychic, and Fairy-type Pokémon.

Pokémon Violet players will face off against Iron Treads, a Ground and Steel-type Pokémon that is weak to Fire, Water, Fighting, and Ground-type Pokémon.

How to unlock climbing

The highest level Titan challenge features not one, but two Pokémon — Dondozo, a Water-type Pokémon, and Tatsugiri, a Water and Dragon-type Pokémon. Prepare a team of Electric and Grass-type Pokémon for Dondozo and Dragon and Fairy-type Pokémon for Tatsugiri in order to succeed.

They can be found in Casseroya Lake to the north, both at level 55. Defeating this challenging duo allows your legendary lizard to scale walls and cliffs with ease.

Lemme upgrade ya

Exploring the Paldea region is quite the rewarding experience, as your exploration is rewarded with new means of exploring the world around you. While you can conquer the Titans in any order you'd like, this helpful guide can steer you in the direction of what upgrade you wish to unlock first. Take your time as you explore one of the most innovative Pokémon games yet, and see what wonders await you.

