Everyone's spiteful, vindictive, and human-hating weather robot, CARROT, got a big update today that includes some wonderful new notification features.

CARROT has had a premium membership for a while now that gives you access to different features and options depending on which membership you had. There are currently three different tiers for Premium Club Members

"To make things easier on your puny brains, I've renamed the two existing membership tiers: Premium is now Tier 1, and Ultrapremium is now Tier 2. This is just a name change - nothing is being taken away from these tiers. The all-new Tier 3 includes a few super-advanced and super-costly features."

Lightning Strike Notifications

The new lightning strike notifications can help warn you of one coming, or nearby storms, that could be a risk to your safety.

Get notified after a lightning bolt strikes nearby.

Tier 3 membership required.

US and Canada only.

Precipitation Notifications

Rain and snow alerts have been modified to function without an Apple Watch for the new Tier 3 member.

You can finally receive rain and snow alerts without an Apple Watch or a Mac!

Tier 3 membership required for these server-side notifications (but I'm hoping to open them up to lower tiers in the future if my servers hold up).

Tier 1 and Tier 2 members with Apple Watches still get rain alerts just as they always have.

US, UK, and southern Canada only.

Storm Cell Notifications

The last big notification update revolves around storm cells, and now CARROT will notify you of when storm cells are headed your way, which can bring really dangerous weather into an area quickly.

Storm cells can bring heavy rain, high winds, lightning, hail, tornadoes, and killer clowns. Good thing I figured out how to alert you when these cells are approaching your current location.

Tier 3 membership required.

US only.

More updates

There are some more update on custom and astronomy notifications as well as some bug fixes and more goodies. Be sure to check out CARROT Weather on the App Store for a full list of changes.

