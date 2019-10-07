What you need to know
- Caviar makes custom iPhones every year.
- This year's lineup is called Victory.
- Some aren't bad. Most are gaudy.
Russian outfit Caviar has a history of taking iPhones and turning them into something altogether more gaudy. And it's done it again, this time turning an iPhone 11 Pro into iPhone 11 Pro Victory. And it's quite the look.
We've seen some pretty horrific designs from Caviar in recent years, and the new Victory line ranges from somewhat ugly to altogether insane. The prices range from $4,290 to $30,820 and we'd argue the nicest phones are the ones toward the bottom of that range.
What's perhaps most interesting about the VIctory line of iPhone 11 Pro handsets – spotted by Cult of Mac – is the fact they don't have camera bumps. Instead, Caviar has built the rear of the phone up around it, almost making the entire back of the phone flush. If the iPhone 11 Pro camera bump offends you, this is one way of deleting it.
Our pick of the Victory line would be the Victory Black Titanium, but options include Black Gold Alligator and Diamond for those who really want something different. Not that any of the other designs look boring, of course. The Victory Diamond will set you back more than $30,000 and comes with plenty of gold, too.
The placer of shining diamonds adorns the brand V-shaped Caviar "tick" – the main decorative element of the Victory collection. The body is made of pure 750-content gold: the upper part is a smooth plate with a satined ornament and volumetric Caviar crown; the lower part is a relief panel with a rhythmic geometry pattern.
We're not sure we'd take the Victory Diamond even if it was a standard color in an Apple Store, but we're sure someone likes it.