Russian outfit Caviar has a history of taking iPhones and turning them into something altogether more gaudy. And it's done it again, this time turning an iPhone 11 Pro into iPhone 11 Pro Victory. And it's quite the look.

We've seen some pretty horrific designs from Caviar in recent years, and the new Victory line ranges from somewhat ugly to altogether insane. The prices range from $4,290 to $30,820 and we'd argue the nicest phones are the ones toward the bottom of that range.

What's perhaps most interesting about the VIctory line of iPhone 11 Pro handsets – spotted by Cult of Mac – is the fact they don't have camera bumps. Instead, Caviar has built the rear of the phone up around it, almost making the entire back of the phone flush. If the iPhone 11 Pro camera bump offends you, this is one way of deleting it.