Benjilock U-Lock installed on a white bicycle

What you need to know

Popular biometric lock company Benjilock is back with its latest offerings that takes security on the go and inside of the home. Announced at CES 2020 today, Benjilock has introduced a bicycle lock, a cabinet/drawer lock, and some color updates to their existing padlocks.

Benjilock's U-Lock, which comes in both 6 and 8 inch variants in a matte black finish, provides a way to cyclists to secure their bikes while out on the road. The lock uses the company's biometric technology to store up to 10 unique fingerprints, enabling a convenient way for riders to access their bike without yet another key.

For security, the lock includes a "case-hardened" steel shackle that the company claims can resist bolt cutters as well as a pick and drill resistant cylinder. The U-Lock also features an IP65 weather resistance rating and is powered by an internal lithium battery that can last up to 6 months on a single charge. And just in case something goes really wrong, a physical key can be used for bike access if needed.

Benjilock Cabinent and Drawer lock securing an office drawer

Inside the home, Benijilock has introduced their Cabinet and Drawer Lock which was designed for bedroom and closet use. The company states that they see it as a way to keep children from accessing things such as medications, as well as others from getting their hands on valuables such as jewelry.

The Cabinet and Drawer lock can be installed on most sets of furniture, and is powered by 4 AAA batteries. Just like with the bicycle lock, the indoor lock unlocks via a scan of a fingerprint, and is capable of storing up to 10 different prints in total. The drawer lock will be available in matte black, satin nickel, and satin brass when they are released later this year.

Dark Navy and Rose Gold padlocks

Benjilock has also announced that additional colors for their line of travel and padlocks will also be hitting the market soon. The full-size 43mm padlock is getting a new "dark navy" color, and the smaller TSA Travel/Luggage lock is getting a new "rose gold" finish.

The U-Lock will be available in Q3 2020 with an MSRP of $69 and $79 depending on size. The Cabinet and Drawer Lock will also be available in Q3 with a retail price of $75 regardless of color option. Pricing and availability for the updated pad and travel lock colors has not yet been revealed.