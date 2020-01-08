Popular biometric lock company Benjilock is back with its latest offerings that takes security on the go and inside of the home. Announced at CES 2020 today, Benjilock has introduced a bicycle lock, a cabinet/drawer lock, and some color updates to their existing padlocks.

Benjilock's U-Lock, which comes in both 6 and 8 inch variants in a matte black finish, provides a way to cyclists to secure their bikes while out on the road. The lock uses the company's biometric technology to store up to 10 unique fingerprints, enabling a convenient way for riders to access their bike without yet another key.

For security, the lock includes a "case-hardened" steel shackle that the company claims can resist bolt cutters as well as a pick and drill resistant cylinder. The U-Lock also features an IP65 weather resistance rating and is powered by an internal lithium battery that can last up to 6 months on a single charge. And just in case something goes really wrong, a physical key can be used for bike access if needed.