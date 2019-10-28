An incredible video comparison of the iPhone 11 Pro and a $7500 Canon DSLR shows that the gap between iPhone and professional photography rigs has never been closer.

The video, posted to YouTube by Matti Haapoja shows 5 photos, taken both with an iPhone 11 Pro and a Canon DSLR. The video challeneges viewers to guess which photo was taken by which device. There are a few telltale signs that giveaway the iPhone 11 Pro's photos, and there is a slight difference between the two which shows that the DSLR still has the edge. However, at first glance the photos are almost indistinguishable, and are a stunning testament to the camera quality of the iPhone 11 Pro.

The below photo is probably the easiest of the 5 to guess. On the left is the iPhone 11 Pro, on the right is the DSLR. The most noticeable difference is the coloration of the denim jacket, and on closer inspection the background blurring of the DSLR appears to be of a higher quality. These features are pretty consistent across the other photos in the video.