What you need to know
- Matti Haapoja has posted an epic photo comparison on YouTube.
- The test pits the iPhone 11 Pro against a $7500 Canon DSLR
- The stunning results show just how close the iPhone 11 Pro comes to the quality of a DSLR.
An incredible video comparison of the iPhone 11 Pro and a $7500 Canon DSLR shows that the gap between iPhone and professional photography rigs has never been closer.
The video, posted to YouTube by Matti Haapoja shows 5 photos, taken both with an iPhone 11 Pro and a Canon DSLR. The video challeneges viewers to guess which photo was taken by which device. There are a few telltale signs that giveaway the iPhone 11 Pro's photos, and there is a slight difference between the two which shows that the DSLR still has the edge. However, at first glance the photos are almost indistinguishable, and are a stunning testament to the camera quality of the iPhone 11 Pro.
The below photo is probably the easiest of the 5 to guess. On the left is the iPhone 11 Pro, on the right is the DSLR. The most noticeable difference is the coloration of the denim jacket, and on closer inspection the background blurring of the DSLR appears to be of a higher quality. These features are pretty consistent across the other photos in the video.
With that being said, why don't you take a look at the video below and see for yourself? In the video, Haapoja also talks about how an app like Focos can be used in post-production to elevate your iPhone 11 photos to an even higher quality. So whilst these may not be vanilla iPhone 11 Pro shots, they do show that with a little bit of work you can produce truly stunning images with the latest iPhone.
