What you need to know
- EZVIZ has announced the release of the C3X Dual-Lens Color Night Vision Security Camera.
- Latest Wi-Fi camera can provide a color image in the dark without an external spotlight.
- The C3X is available for purchase at Walmart.com and Amazon today.
Smart home security company, EZVIZ, has announced that its latest color night vision capable camera is now available at select online retailers today. The C3X Color Night Vision Security Camera uses a unique dual lens design along with dual infrared lights that enables it to capture color imagery in the dark without a spotlight.
Utilizing the dual-2 MP camera setup, vivid color imaging is accomplished using two lenses – one lens records the ambient brightness and the other captures color information. The two images are then merged using EZVIZ's own proprietary algorithm to create an image that is rich in details and realistic color.
The C3X features an IP67 weather resistance rating allowing it to withstand typical outdoor environments all year long. Although it requires a wired connection for power, the camera connects directly to home networks wireless via Wi-Fi, enabling smart notifications and integration with Amazon's Alexa.
In testing, EZVIZ states that the C3X camera can produce a color image in dark environments, with lighting as low as 0.005 lux. In extremely dark areas, the camera defaults to a more traditional black and white view so that owners will always have a way to keep tabs on their surroundings.
In addition to color night vision, the C3X includes AI image analyzation, which can filter out nuisance notifications such as animals, as well as activity zones. Both features are available for free without a subscription, and the camera also can utilize local video storage via an on-board micro-SD card slot that supports up to 256GB cards.
Other highlights include 1080p HD video resolution, two-way audio, and the ability to connect to the EZVIZ NVR. For additional security, the camera also includes a built-in siren, flashing strobe light, and even the ability to play pre-recorded messages when motion is detected.
The EZVIZ C3X Dual-Lens Color Night Vision Security Camera is available for purchase now at Walmart.com and Amazon for $149.99. Additional information about the C3X camera can be found on the EZVIZ website, and stay tuned as we will have a full hands-on review soon.
