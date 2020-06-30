Smart home security company, EZVIZ, has announced that its latest color night vision capable camera is now available at select online retailers today. The C3X Color Night Vision Security Camera uses a unique dual lens design along with dual infrared lights that enables it to capture color imagery in the dark without a spotlight.

Utilizing the dual-2 MP camera setup, vivid color imaging is accomplished using two lenses – one lens records the ambient brightness and the other captures color information. The two images are then merged using EZVIZ's own proprietary algorithm to create an image that is rich in details and realistic color.

The C3X features an IP67 weather resistance rating allowing it to withstand typical outdoor environments all year long. Although it requires a wired connection for power, the camera connects directly to home networks wireless via Wi-Fi, enabling smart notifications and integration with Amazon's Alexa.

In testing, EZVIZ states that the C3X camera can produce a color image in dark environments, with lighting as low as 0.005 lux. In extremely dark areas, the camera defaults to a more traditional black and white view so that owners will always have a way to keep tabs on their surroundings.