In a blog post, iOS virtualization company Corellium has announced that it is not offering virtual iOS-based devices for individual accounts. The company had previously only supported virtual iPhone and iPad devices for its Enterprise customers.

The company says that individual pricing will be the same as enterprise, charging per CPU cores required to run the virtual device. Corellium says that iOS devices can require up to 6 CPU cores to run.

One of the questions we faced in introducing iOS-based device models to individual accounts was how to keep pricing straightforward. While our virtual Android devices use 2 CPU cores by default, iOS devices can require up to 6 CPU cores, depending on the model. As a result, we could no longer offer a single price per virtual device. Instead, individual subscriptions will now follow the same pricing structure as enterprise accounts, with prices per CPU core. Customers will see prices remain the same for individual subscriptions, but prices will now be listed per core rather than per device.

Individual customers can choose either a monthly subscription model or a usage-based model to fit their specific needs.

With our monthly subscription model, you are allotted a certain number of CPU cores, and you can run as many virtual devices as that number of CPUs will permit at a time. For instance, if you have a 12-core account, you can spin up two virtual Phone 11's for your first test run, then you could turn those off for storage and create six iPhone 7's for the next test. For every two active CPU cores allotted to your account, you can store up to five devices in an Off state. With our usage-based model, you can run as many virtual devices as you want at a time, and you will be charged a flat rate per core per hour. This means 6-core models will be more expensive to run per hour than 2-core models. Stored devices are charged per device (not per core), and they are charged per day rather than per hour.

The company has also stated that all individual accounts will go through the same vetting process as its enterprise clients to ensure their virtualization tools are not used for malicious purposes.

Both individuals and enterprises will now be required to request an account, which will be subject to our internal vetting and approval process. Both individuals and enterprises will be required to provide a use case, and users will be asked to enter credit card information prior to accessing the free trial to assist in location and identity verification.

Corellium is the security research firm that just won a lawsuit filed by Apple this past December. Apple had claimed Corellium's virtualization tool violated its copyright, but the court ruled it did not, affirming it as a tool for security researchers.