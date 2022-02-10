Life can get hectic and stressful, and navigating existence throughout the pandemic has proven itself to be particularly anxiety-provoking. I think it's safe to say that we're all interested in stressing less and sleeping more. That's the promise Cove — a wellness headset — makes, encouraging users to wear it for two short 20-minute sessions per day. I've been testing Cove for the past two months and have noticed some positive changes in my mental health and sleep. There are some design and software issues, but overall, if you can expense it, this device is worth checking out.

Bottom line: Cove is a wearable designed to help its user improve focus, stress less, and sleep better. It uses a gentle vibration behind the ears to activate the part of your brain that regulates anxiety. It's pricey and the software can be buggy, but a positive experience nevertheless.

Cove: Price and availability

Cove is currently available for purchase on Amazon and Cove's site for $349. It's typically $490, but the sale price of $349 is valid through March 31, 2022. Your purchase comes with the Cove wearable, protective case, and charging cable.

I struggle with intense anxiety and have a lot of issues falling asleep at night because of my racing mind. Everything on my never-ending to-do list seems to hit me hardest right before I go to bed. That said — I was eager to give Cove a try because who doesn't want to stress less and sleep better? I was skeptical at first, but after a few months of consistent use, I'm a fan. Aside from a few design flaws that would be an easy fix in a second-generation device, I'm happy with my results.

Cove is simple to use and wear. It wraps behind the head and hooks over the ears. Pro tip: be sure to clear all hair and other obstructions out of the way, so the pads behind the ears can rest directly on your skin and Cove can work its magic. The band behind the head is easily adjustable to fit all head sizes. You want the device to fit snugly.

Cove activates the part of your brain that regulates anxiety, thus creating a deeper sense of calm, which leads to less stress and better sleep.

How does it work? Cove activates the part of your brain that regulates anxiety. It uses gentle vibrations to trigger your body's response to affective touch — one of the many sensations your skin naturally identifies. Through certain nerve fibers, your skin then sends signals to the insular cortex, a part of your brain that processes emotion. Supposedly, your brain responds by making you feel a deep sense of calm, which leads to reduced stress and better sleep.

Cove is intuitive to use and easy to pair. The app is free, simple, and straightforward. It logs all your data and sessions so you can view trends over time and get a full dated history of your session notes. When you set up your user profile, you can schedule session reminders, as well as stress and sleep check-ins. To make the most out of purchasing this device, I highly recommend doing both daily check-ins and taking notes on your emotional state after each session. The app will prompt you to do this. This really helps you to see if, when, and how Cove has made a difference in your day-to-day.

You can control the intensity of Cove's vibration via the app or on the device itself. You're supposed to start with a low vibration and increase intensity as needed (if at all). Remember that stronger isn't better and that vibrations should be barely perceptible. I keep mine at level three or four. Turning it up higher starts to make a very audible, annoying buzzing sound. My advice: keep it low.

You can wear Cove while doing pretty much anything.

While you're in a session, you can do pretty much whatever you want. In the morning, I typically wear mine while I'm sipping my coffee gearing up for the day, walking my dog, or working on my laptop. In the evenings, I'll wear it while I'm relaxing, watching television, or reading a book. I recommend throwing in a screen-free, activity-free session every now and then for ultimate relaxation and focus.

Cove recommends two 20-minute sessions a day for best results. The app says some users notice a difference after their first session, but that it typically takes two solid weeks of consistent use to start noticing a change. This was the case for me as I didn't notice anything for about two weeks. My initial results were subtle. After two weeks, I started to sleep longer and have extremely vivid dreams. After a month, I felt sharper and more focused, had less stress and anxiety, and it was easier for me to fall asleep faster and stay asleep longer.

This isn't a cure-all. I still struggle with anxiety, but Cove has made a substantial difference. My anxiety can get crippling. Having Cove help mitigate that has been a total game-changer.

Cove: Buggy, short battery, not cozy