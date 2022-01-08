Best Bluetooth headphones for Apple Watch iMore 2022

The Apple Watch Series 7 is the latest iteration of the most popular smartwatch on the market. You can listen to music, podcasts, and anything else directly on your Apple Watch, plus you can make and take phone calls. Such a small wearable device is perfectly in line with small portable headphones like the AirPods Pro and other Bluetooth headphones. We've tested a lot of different earbuds while exercising, walking around town, and just sitting on the couch to come up with some of the best Apple Watch Bluetooth headphones you can buy.

Apple has taken what people love about the AirPods to the next level with the AirPods Pro. Apple has bumped up the sound quality with Adaptive EQ, which creates a rich sound by automatically tuning the low- and mid-frequencies of the music to the shape of your ear. The AirPods Pro also feature the long-awaited Active Noise Cancellation using two microphones and advanced software to continually adapt to each ear. Or, you can switch the AirPods Pro to Transparency mode so you can hear your surroundings. Additionally, you get multiple ear tips for a perfect fit. AirPods Pro are sweat and water-resistant. Pros: Adaptive EQ for excellent sound quality

Easy pairing

Siri support

Active Noise Cancelling

Variety of ear tips for a perfect fit

Water-resistant Cons: Small form factor makes them easy to lose

Pricey

Best for working out: Beats by Dr. Dre - Powerbeats Pro

The first truly wireless headphones to come from Beats, the Powerbeats Pro, improve the sound quality, comfort, and design over previous and current iterations. Powerbeats Pro are practically perfect in every way. They fit comfortably, have an incredibly rich sound, and sport Apple's H1 chip with Siri voice control support. If you're worried about the iconic bass-heavy Beats sound, don't. The Powerbeats Pro are designed with a completely different audience in mind. They are calibrated for a broader audience. With sweat and water resistance, an ear hook for stability, and various ear fit options, they are the best wireless in-ear headphones for most people. Pros: Rich, clear sound

Fast pairing with Apple devices

Siri support

Independent left/right buds

Variety of ear fit options

Water-resistant Cons: Canal buds aren't for everyone

Charging case is large

Best for working out Beats by Dr. Dre - Powerbeats Pro - colors vary Siri support and comfortable design = perfect for Apple Watch. With ear hooks plus a comfortable in-ear fit, the Powerbeats Pro can be worn while working out without falling out. $180 at Apple

$180 at Amazon

From $180 at Best Buy

Best connected earbuds: Beats by Dr. Dre - Beats Flex

Apple's Beats Flex hit all of the important criteria when looking for headphones for your Apple Watch. They provide an instant connection to your Apple Watch and its music through the company's W1 chip. Though the buds are still attached by a wire and two weighted remotes, the Beats Flex headphones are more comfortable and last longer than Apple's AirPods. Beats Flex tend to be a little bass-heavy for some tastes, but they have a rock-solid Bluetooth connection and super-easy pairing process, making them ideal for use with the Apple Watch. Get up to 12 hours of playtime. If you're running low on power, a 10-minute Fast Fuel charge will get you 1.5 hours of playtime. Pros: Long battery life

W1 chip

Compact

Relatively inexpensive Cons: Bass-heavy sound

No water resistance

Best connected earbuds Beats by Dr. Dre - Beats Flex A perfect ratio of features and price. The long battery life, lightweight, customizable fit, and W1 chip make BeatsX a great value at a reasonable price. $50 at Apple

$50 at Amazon

$50 at Best Buy

Most portable: Apple AirPods 2

The second-generation AirPods are still a nice option, even though with the arrival of AirPods 3 they're not the newest model anymore. If you don't need the newer features that the AirPods 3 offer, but prefer a smaller form factor, you'll love the AirPods 2. That ultra-compact dental floss-sized case is perfectly sized to slip into a jeans pocket. They're the perfect pair to have with you for any occasion since they don't take up a lot of space in your bag (or pocket) and have a relatively long battery life — combined with the charging case, up to 24 hours. Pros: Long battery life

Super small charging case

Siri support

Independent left/right buds

Fast pairing with Apple devices Cons: Earbuds aren't for everyone

No water resistance

Best truly wireless ANC budget model: EarFun Free Pro

These truly wireless earbuds have active noise canceling (ANC) and can be charged wirelessly or via USB-C. A four-microphone array makes for crystal clear phone calls. Low latency mode is great for gaming and watching videos. In addition to adjusting the volume on your Apple Watch, you can actually control the sound on the EarFun Free Pro earbuds themselves. Plus, you can access Siri (or Google Assistant.) Get up to 32 hours of playtime: Seven hours on the earbuds and another 25 hours with the charging case. The fast-charging feature gives you two hours of playtime from a 10-minute charge. They are IPX5 rated, meaning they are water and sweat-resistant. Single earbud mode means that you can use the earbuds together or either one alone. The sound quality on these earbuds is excellent! The EarFun Free Pro earbuds come with multiple ear tips and ear hooks, so you can find your perfect fit. I have found these to be comfortable to wear for long periods of time. Pros: Truly wireless

Active noise canceling

Water-resistant and sweat-resistant (IPX5)

Wireless or USB-C charging

32 hours playtime (seven on earbuds plus 25 with charging case)

Fast charge feature: two hours playtime on a 10-minute charge Cons: Touch controls aren't very intuitive and can be fiddly to use

Best truly wireless ANC budget model EarFun Free Pro - Wireless Earbuds with Active Noise Cancelling Get a lot of bang for your buck Get high-quality truly wireless earbuds with ANC at an attractive price point. $60 at Amazon

$194 at Walmart

Best truly wireless long-play value: Tribit FlyBuds C1

If you want to charge your earbuds less often, consider the Tribit FlyBuds C1. You'll get up to 50 hours of playtime each time you charge the case: 12 hours of listening time on a single charge and an additional 38 hours of playtime from the charging case. Plus, just 10 minutes of quick USB-C charging gives you 1.5 hours of playtime. Utilizing Bluetooth 5.2 technology and a Qualcomm QCC3040 chip, the headphones give you a fast connection and low-latency listening experience. I've tested these extensively, and the audio is great. If you're making and taking phone calls, four microphones with noise reduction technology will filter out up to 90% of the background noise around you for better call clarity. A single tiny button on the stem of each earbud makes for easy controls. Play and pause your music with a single click of either button. Answer and hang up calls the same way, or double click to reject a call. A double click of the right advances the track; the left goes back. Triple-click either one to activate Siri. Press and hold the right button to increase volume or the left button to decrease it. Five different ear tips are included, so you'll be sure to find one that fits your ears. I find these quite comfortable to wear for a long time, and I have sensitive ears. They are water-resistant (IPX5), so you can work up a sweat without worry. Pros: Truly wireless

Great audio quality for listening and for phone calls

Water-resistant and sweat-resistant (IPX5)

Easy push-button controls

50 hours play time (12 on earbuds plus 38 with charging case)

Fast charge feature: 1.5 hours play time on a 10-minute charge

Siri support Cons: No ANC