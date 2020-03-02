Apple has announced price increases to a number of models of the iPhone in India. Reported by LiveMint, the company announced the hikes after it has begun to pay an increase in the customs duties to sell the phone in the country.

The iPhone 11 Pro Max will now have a starting price of ₹1,11,200 for the 64 GB model, ₹1,25,200 for the 256 GB model, and ₹1,43,200 for 512 GB. Before the increase went into effect, the 64 GB model of iPhone 11 Pro Max went for ₹1,09,000.

The iPhone 11 Pro will also cost more, increasing from ₹99,900 to ₹1,01,200 for the 64 GB model. The 256 GB model has increased to ₹1,15,200 with the 512 GB model topping out at ₹1,33,200.

The iPhone 8 has also seen its price increased, with the 64 GB model of iPhone 8 Plus increasing from ₹49,900 to ₹50,600 and the 128 GB model from ₹45,500 to ₹55,600.

Thankfully, prices for the iPhone 7, iPhone XR, iPhone 11, iPad, Apple Watch, and Mac will not see increases due to the fact that those products are manufactured in India. The iPhones that have seen price increases are all imported from China - hence the impact on those models.

Apple is set to open its first retail store in India in 2021 which will allow the company to offer additional services like Today at Apple and AppleCare to the country's customers.