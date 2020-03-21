What you need to know
- There's a stunning new Shot on iPhone 11 Pro video making the rounds.
- But it's not from Apple, rather, it was made by family man Daniel Jeremiah.
- He's uploaded a fantastic 4K video of Disney World shot on iPhone 11 Pro.
Daniel Jeremiah has uploaded a stunning iPhone 11 Pro video of a family trip to Disney World for us all to enjoy whilst it's closed.
Daniel uploaded the video to Youtube on March 20 saying:
Thinking about Disneyland and Disney World being closed and since I finally had some spare time to edit family stuff I edited our last trip to Disneyworld.
Last week, Walt Disney Company announced that all six of its Disney theme park resorts would close due to the coronavirus pandemic sweeping the globe. In a tweet on March 12 they stated:
"After carefully reviewing the guidelines of the Governor of California's executive order and in the best interest of our guests and employees, we are proceeding with the closure of Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure, beginning the morning of March 14 through the end of the month."
It later announced that it would close its Walt Disney World Resort in Florida and Disneyland Paris. Finally, it stated on March 16 that all of its Disney stores and hotels would be closing.
March 16, 2020
So, whilst you won't be visiting Disney World anytime soon, you can take 3 minutes and 44 seconds to enjoy Daniel's creation, it really is worth the time. And if Daniel's got you inspired, you can check out our own guide on taking the perfect photos at Disneyland right here. You can also check out some of the very best photo's taken by Christine Romero-Chan on a trip she took last year.
