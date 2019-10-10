DxOMark is best known for its in-depth reviews of the cameras built into smartphones. But now it wants to be known as the place to go to for audio testing, too. It's out the gate with iPhone 11 Pro and four more handsets, and it's come up with some interesting observations.

By kicking things off with five phones on day one DxOMark has been able to get a few scores out into the wild for comparison sake. It's no good having a score for iPhone 11 Pro if there's nothing to tell you whether it's good or bad. But most importantly DxOMark wants to make sure people have enough information when making a buying choice. And with people using cameras more and more, that's a good place to start. The comapny outlined its reasoning in a blog post.