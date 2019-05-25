Whether you're attending your first Pride Parade or marching in your 10th, there are some essentials you'll need in order to be prepared. Of course you'll want to show your pride in rainbow-emblazed clothing and accessories, but you'll also need some practical gear to be comfortable for hours on your feet out in the sun so you can focus on the festivities.
Rainbow hat: 2040USA Rainbow Baseball CapStaff Favorite
Keep the sun off your face in style. This practical baseball cap has the cutest little rainbow embroidered upon it. Choose from Black, Butter (pale yellow), Light Blue, Light Pink, or White.
Wear your pride: LGBT Love Forever LOVE Peace T-shirt
A rainbow hand giving a peace sign forms the "V" in "love" on this sweet shirt. It comes in Men's, Women's, and Youth sizes. Choose from Purple, Slate, Black, Royal Blue, or Pink.
Stay hydrated: Zen 5 Water Bottle
In all the excitement and summer heat, it's easy to get dehydrated. Prevent that by bringing your own ice water in this stylish water bottle. It holds 17 ounces of water and keeps it cold for up to 24 hours.
Carry essentials: SoJourner Bags Belt Bag
Carry your cell phone and other valuables close to your body with this fabulous rainbow belt bag. Wear it around your waist or diagonally across your chest. With two zippered compartments you'll have room for your essentials.
Preferred pronouns: Dark Spark Decals Gender Identity Pin
Let everyone know which pronouns you prefer with a pin. This particular one reads "THEY" and "THEM" but Dark Spark Decals carries the other pronouns as well as many other pride-themed pins.
Comfortable feet: Converse Chuck Taylor All-Star Pride Low Top
You'll definitely want comfortable footwear for hours on your feet in a crowd. If you're a fan of Chucks, their Pride line is not to be missed. There are lots of rainbow styles from which to choose.
Energy boost: KIND Bars
Keep hunger at bay with some healthy snacks in your bag. This 12-pack has four KIND Bars in each of these three yummy flavors: Maple Glazed Pecan and Sea Salt, Dark Chocolate Nuts and Sea Salt, and Dark Chocolate Cinnamon Pecan.
Power boost: Anker PowerCore 5000 Portable Charger
You don't want your cell phone to run out of power, so be sure to bring a portable charger. This tiny one from Anker will give an iPhone X one full charge and it comes in Blue, Red, Black, or White.
Don't burn: Neutrogena Ultra Sheer Dry-Touch Sunscreen
It's easy to get distracted and not notice that you're getting burnt in the sun. Using sunblock is a no-brainer, and this non-greasy, water-resistant, broad-spectrum one has an SPF of 100. The convenient 3-ounce tube fits easily in your bag for reapplication on the go.
Peeper protection: 5zero1 Classic Sunglasses
You don't want to be squinting in the sun all day, so protect those peepers with some awesome shades. Wayfarer sunglasses never go out of style, and these rainbow-striped specs will be perfect for the parade.
Bargain set: The Pride Side Flag and String Bag
This well-priced set includes a pride flag with both grommets for hanging and hook-and-loop fasteners for wearing as a cape. The flag comes in a rainbow travel string bag which can be worn as an ultra-lightweight backpack.
Phone grip: PopSocket PopGrip
You'll likely be whipping out your phone pretty frequently to take photos. A PopGrip can help you hold the phone more comfortably and securely. PopSocket offers lots of pride-themed options, and you can even make your own design on its website.
Phone case: CASETiFY iPhone Case
Show your pride with a spirited case on your iPhone. I love this one, and if it's not your taste, CASETiFY makes plenty of others. There is even a custom option to design your own.
Rain gear: BAGAIL Reversible Umbrella
Rain never stopped a good parade, and don't let it keep you from enjoying yourself. This gorgeous rainbow umbrella will keep you dry in the rain. The reversible design means you won't get wet when you close the umbrella. The fabric offers SPF 50, so it can also be used as sun protection on a hot, sunny day.
Hot tunes: SunnyLife Speaker
Share your favorite tunes with this adorable rainbow radio and Bluetooth speaker. Connect it to your smartphone or other device, or listen to AM/FM radio. It's water-resistant and sand-resistant so it makes a great beach buddy as well.
What are the absolute essentials?
Pride parades generally happen in June, and in the Northern Hemisphere, that usually means summer heat. Dressing for the weather is of utmost importance if you want to enjoy the festivities for hours.
I don't go anywhere where there's sun without a hat. Direct sunlight is a migraine trigger for me, so the 2040USA Rainbow Baseball Cap would top my own list. Even with sunglasses on, the extra shade provided by the hat is a must for me. I also tend to get sunburnt, since I don't always remember to re-apply sunblock as often as I should, and this hat would keep the sun off the majority of my sensitive face. I think this hat is so cute with its happy little rainbow and I love that it comes in different colors so you're not limited to black or white. It's a unisex hat that anyone of any gender would feel comfortable in.
Keeping my phone secure is a must, and so a good belt bag like the SoJourner Bags Belt Bag would also be essential. Fanny packs are having a big fashion moment right now, and this rainbow-striped bag is too sweet to pass up. Having different zippered compartments is so convenient, and this bag is just-right sized to carry many other essentials, such as snacks, sunblock, and a backup battery charger.
At a recent parade, one of my colleagues met a number of friendly participants from other countries who didn't speak English. She was so glad she had a translator app on her phone. Google Translate and iTranslate are two excellent choices.
This post may contain affiliate links. See our disclosure policy for more details.