Facebook has released a notice to advertisers that details how Apple's new privacy changes to iOS 14 will affect how their campaigns. The company states that the new privacy protections will impact advertising tools like Facebook pixel.

Apple has announced changes with iOS 14 that will impact how we receive and process conversion events from tools like the Facebook pixel. Businesses that advertise mobile apps, as well as those that optimize, target, and report on web conversion events from any of our business tools will be affected.

The notice goes on to say that since certain tracking will now require users to opt-in, that advertisers can expect decreases in ad personalization and performance reporting.

Specifically, Apple will begin to require that all apps in the App Store show a tracking permission prompt to users on iOS 14 devices, in accordance with their AppTrackingTransparency framework. Apple's policy will prohibit certain data collection and sharing unless people opt into tracking on iOS 14 devices. As more people opt out of tracking on iOS 14 devices, ads personalization and performance reporting will be limited for both app and web conversion events.

The company also said that it will "start processing pixel conversion events from iOS devices" to help companies continue to run effective advertising campaigns while meeting the new privacy requirements.

In response to these changes, we will also start processing pixel conversion events from iOS devices using Aggregated Event Measurement. This will support your efforts to preserve user privacy and help you run effective campaigns.

Facebook has provided a number of steps that advertisers can take to prepare for the change. One UK business owner has commented on the changes saying that it will in fact limit the kind of targeting businesses can do:

Actually there are ways around it but there's basically two ways of using FB ads both use facebook AI which works with the data from those events. Dynamic advertisements which are automated and driven solely by AI will likely be much less effective without the data from the Pixel events. Advanced advertisement where you build you own very specific and niche audiences using this data combined with Facebooks existing data on you from interests and page likes E.g. "someone who viewed this specific product in the last 10 days, added to cart 7 days before that, interested in cycling, 35-45 years old" Will become very difficult (Common for drop-shippers). Generally yes, less targeted, much more broad approach will be the only way forward

This announcement comes as Facebook runs full-page ads in high-profile newspapers across the United States attacking Apple for the new privacy protections that rolled out with iOS 14.3 this week.