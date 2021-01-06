Update, January 6 (7:15 pm ET): Twitter has locked down President Donald Trump's account.

Today, a protest in Washington D.C. turned into a riot that involved supporters of United States President Donald Trump storming the United States Capitol, upending Congress' session to count the Electoral College votes certifying President-Elect Joe Biden's win of the United States presidential election.

In response to the violence and the attack on the U.S. Capitol, President Trump was pressured to speak against the violence. In a video posted to social media, the President did ask that his supporters go home but continued to claim that the election was fraudulent.

Facebook and Twitter have officially responded to the video in a manner that is unprecedented by either social network. Both companies have taken down the video. Guy Rosen, Vice President of Integrity at Facebook, says that Facebook removed the video because "we believe it contributes to rather than diminishes the risk of ongoing violence."

This is an emergency situation and we are taking appropriate emergency measures, including removing President Trump's video. We removed it because on balance we believe it contributes to rather than diminishes the risk of ongoing violence. — Guy Rosen (@guyro) January 6, 2021

Twitter has also removed the video from its platform. Visiting the President's Twitter account simply states that the tweet is no longer available and links users to the company's General Guidelines and Policies page.