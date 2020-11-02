Celebrate Alexa's Birthday! Save up to 50% on all Fire TV Sticks, Echo & more

Facebook app improvments

The Facebook app's dark mode is now being publicly tested on iOS

Facebook somehow just got darker.
Oliver Haslam

FacebookSource: iMore

What you need to know

  • Facebook's dark mode is now being tested publicly.
  • You can check whether you have it available to you now.
  • It isn't available to everyone just yet.

Facebook is now testing a new dark mode publicly, giving iOS users the chance to make the social network even darker than it already is. Users won't need to download any new apps or anything – the change is enabled server-side, allowing Facebook to enable it remotely.

Users can now check whether they have access to the new dark mode option, but it's worth noting that it won't be on all devices just yet. Facebook seems to be rolling it out to specific users although there's no telling what criteria it's using.

Here's how to enable Facebook's dark mode – assuming it's available to you.

  1. Open the Facebook app and tap the three lines in the corner of the screen.
  2. Tap Settings and Privacy.
  3. Enable **Dark Mode* if the option is available.

Apart from looking better – arguably, at least – dark mode could theoretically save battery life. Especially with the new iPhone 12 lineup all sporting OLED screens. But if you're spending long enough in the Facebook app for that to move the needle, you've probably got bigger problems to worry about than getting another 15 minutes out of your battery.

