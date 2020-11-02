The Facebook app's dark mode is now being publicly tested on iOS

What you need to know
- Facebook's dark mode is now being tested publicly.
- You can check whether you have it available to you now.
- It isn't available to everyone just yet.
Facebook is now testing a new dark mode publicly, giving iOS users the chance to make the social network even darker than it already is. Users won't need to download any new apps or anything – the change is enabled server-side, allowing Facebook to enable it remotely.
Users can now check whether they have access to the new dark mode option, but it's worth noting that it won't be on all devices just yet. Facebook seems to be rolling it out to specific users although there's no telling what criteria it's using.
Here's how to enable Facebook's dark mode – assuming it's available to you.
- Open the Facebook app and tap the three lines in the corner of the screen.
- Tap Settings and Privacy.
- Enable **Dark Mode* if the option is available.
Apart from looking better – arguably, at least – dark mode could theoretically save battery life. Especially with the new iPhone 12 lineup all sporting OLED screens. But if you're spending long enough in the Facebook app for that to move the needle, you've probably got bigger problems to worry about than getting another 15 minutes out of your battery.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Apple Watch's ECG app is coming to South Korea and Russia
The Apple Watch ECG app is coming to more countries which means it could be saving more lives soon.
Interview: Jonathan Morrison and WOLF talk iPhone 12 and THAT MagSafe song
In an exclusive interview, we sat down with YouTube star Jonathan Morrison and recording artist WOLF to talk about their latest projects.
Get the party going with these amazing Halloween playlists
It's the spooky season. Get ready to scare your guests, your neighbors, and even yourself with the best Halloween playlists on Spotify and Apple Music.
Here's every single Polaroid camera available today
Polaroid offers a wide range of cameras that bring unique features with their instant print technology. Whether you want to relive your childhood or you just want to have a blast taking pictures, there's something here for everyone.