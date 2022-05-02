After a year at taking a crack at it, Facebook has decided to pull out of the podcast business.

As reported by Bloomberg, the company has sent a note to podcasting partners that it plans to remove podcasts from its social media app altogether starting on June 3. It will also stop allowing podcasters to add podcasts to the app starting this week.

A spokesperson for Meta confirmed to Bloomberg that the Soundbites feature and central audio hub, which powers the podcasting experience, will be shut down in the "coming weeks."