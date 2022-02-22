Facebook has announced that it is now rolling Reels out to more than 150 countries globally while also sharing more details on how creators can make money on the platform.

Reels, similar to TikTok, are short videos that will now live pretty much everywhere throughout the Facebook app. Facebook says that they're its "fastest growing content format" and it seems determined to make sure that continues.

To do that, it's putting Reels everywhere — in your feed, in your Stories, and more.

Over the coming weeks, we'll roll out the following updates to make it easier to create and discover reels in new places: Reels in Stories: You can share public reels to Stories on Facebook, making it easy to share favorite reels with friends and giving creators more visibility and reach. You'll also be able to create reels from existing public stories.

You can share public reels to Stories on Facebook, making it easy to share favorite reels with friends and giving creators more visibility and reach. You'll also be able to create reels from existing public stories. Reels in Watch : You'll be able to watch reels directly within the Watch tab and we're developing tools to help you create reels in the Watch tab as well.

: You'll be able to watch reels directly within the Watch tab and we're developing tools to help you create reels in the Watch tab as well. Top of Feed : We're adding a new Reels label at the top of Feed so you'll be able to easily create and watch reels in just a few clicks.

: We're adding a new Reels label at the top of Feed so you'll be able to easily create and watch reels in just a few clicks. Suggested Reels in Feed: In select countries, we're starting to suggest reels that you may like in your Feed from people you do not already follow.

Facebook is also pointing people to the Meta for Creators blog. That's where they'll find more information about how they can earn money from their reels via overlay ads.

Creators can also look forward to a raft of creation tools including Remix, a way to create new content alongside existing videos.

Remix : Create your own reel alongside an existing, publicly-shared reel on Facebook. When you create a Remix, you can create a reel that includes all or part of another creator's reel.

: Create your own reel alongside an existing, publicly-shared reel on Facebook. When you create a Remix, you can create a reel that includes all or part of another creator's reel. 60-second Reels : Make reels up to 60 seconds long.

: Make reels up to 60 seconds long. Drafts : You will soon be able to create a reel and choose to "Save As Draft" below the Save button.

: You will soon be able to create a reel and choose to "Save As Draft" below the Save button. Video Clipping: In the coming months, we're planning to roll out video clipping tools that will make it easier for creators who publish live or long-form, recorded videos to test different formats.

Facebook says all of these changes will kick in over the next few weeks so keep your eyes peeled!