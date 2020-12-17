Facebook has rolled out full-page newspaper ads blasting Apple's iOS 14 privacy measures for the second day in a row.

Yesterday Facebook launched a campaign in several high-profile newspapers including the New York Times and The Wall Street Journal stating it was "standing up for small businesses everywhere" and that Apple's new anti-tracking measures coming to iOS 14 next year would be "devastating."

As reported by The Verge, today's campaign is titled 'Apple vs. the free internet', and in it Facebook states: