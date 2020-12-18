A new Axios report has confirmed Facebook and Facebook Messenger use more data than their competitors, according to Apple's new iOS 14 nutrition labels.

From the report:

Apple this week posted new privacy "nutrition labels" on apps in the iOS App Store, giving users a look at how different apps stack up according to Apple's standards, Axios' Sara Fischer reports. The big picture: The labels show that generally, social media apps collect more kinds of data than messaging apps.

As you can see from the Axios table, Facebook and Facebook Messenger lead the social media and messaging charts respectively when it comes to data use.

The news doesn't come as a surprise, with the introduction of these privacy labels in iOS 14, it emerged that Facebook was using swathes of user data. From an earlier report:

The plain text of Facebook's 'App Privacy' section on the App Store runs to over 650 words, and you don't have to read the whole thing to get an idea of just how intrusive Facebook actually is as an app. Data used to track users include; your address, email address, name, phone number, whilst data linked to users includes; purchase history, precise location information, photos and videos, contacts, health & fitness analytics, and more. The list goes on and on.

Apple has been in a public spat with Facebook all week over privacy and plans to allow users to opt-out of tracking across apps in a new iOS 14 feature next year.