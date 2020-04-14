Facebook has a new Apple Watch app out. Called Kit, the app is designed for those who want a new way to talk to their close friends. When the already available Messenger app just won't cut it. For some reason. Oh, and Kit apparently means "Keep in Touch." Cute.

The app comes out of Facebook's NPE Team which makes it experimental. Whether that makes you want to use it more, or less, I'll leave that up to you. As spotted by TechCrunch, the app is new and hasn't ranked on any App Store charts so far. But being Apple Watch-only, it might not anyway.