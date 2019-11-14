Facebook has issued an update for its iOS app, which patches a bug whereby the app would access your iPhone's camera as you scrolled through your news feed.

On November 12, it was reported that a bug in Facebook's iOS app seemed to show that whilst Facebook was open, you could see your iPhone's camera feed open and running in the background. As most postulated, it was just a bug. A report from The Verge noted that Facebook had inadvertently introduced the issue in a previous update to the app on November 8.

Whilst the bug was not around for long (just four days), and whilst there was no reported evidence of any photos or videos being uploaded to the site, Facebook has still acted quickly and released an update to fix the problem.

Version 247.0 of the app states: