As of right now, Facebook is rolling out a change that will put features like Live Audio Rooms and podcasts into their own section of the iPhone app. The change is only happening in the United States for now, however.

According to a TechCrunch report, all US-based users aged 18 and older are now set to see the features move around. Tapping the Watch tab will bring up a redesigned interface that now not only houses video but audio as well.

Live Audio Rooms, Facebook's answer to Clubhouse, is also rolling out to users worldwide as well.