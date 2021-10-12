What you need to know
- Facebook is changing the way people access audio features in its iPhone app.
- A new Audio tab will be available within the Facebook Watch section.
As of right now, Facebook is rolling out a change that will put features like Live Audio Rooms and podcasts into their own section of the iPhone app. The change is only happening in the United States for now, however.
According to a TechCrunch report, all US-based users aged 18 and older are now set to see the features move around. Tapping the Watch tab will bring up a redesigned interface that now not only houses video but audio as well.
Live Audio Rooms, Facebook's answer to Clubhouse, is also rolling out to users worldwide as well.
Facebook is expanding its investment in audio initiatives with the launch of a new "Audio" destination in its mobile app in the U.S., where users will be able to discover in one place all the audio formats Facebook now hosts, including podcasts, Live Audio Rooms, and short-form audio. The company says it's also making its Clubhouse rival, Live Audio Rooms, more broadly available to global users, and is beginning to roll out a new product called Soundbites, a sort of TikTok for audio offering short audio clips.
Facebook believes that the move will make it easier for people to find creators' work, while the new section will only show those creators that people have already found at launch. Personalized recommendations will begin to surface new content, however.
If you aren't yet seeing the new Audio section, give it time. These changes can sometimes take a little while to reach everyone — and as for those not living in the United States, you're going to need to wait a little bit longer still.
