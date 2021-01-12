In a blog post, Facebook has announced that it has revamped the Access Your Information functionality for its service, saying that the changes make the feature "more usable and transparent."

The app has broken out the existing Your Information and Information About You sections into eight new categories:

Your Activity Across Facebook

Friends and Followers

Preferences

Personal Information

Logged Information

Ads Information

Apps and Websites Off of Facebook

Security and Login Information

Each of the categories contains subcategories to more finely group alike data together. In order to make finding this data easier, the company has also introduced new search functionality.