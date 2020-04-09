Facebook has rolled out a new feature today to its iOS app called 'Quiet Mode'. The company announced the feature in a blog post this afternoon.

The feature will limit push notifications from the app, and if you try to open the app while 'Quiet Mode' turned on, you'll be greeted with a screen reminding you that you turned it on as well as how much time is left before you have access to Facebook again. You can, of course, turn the mode off and get back into the app if you want to.

"As we all adjust to new routines and staying home, setting boundaries for how you spend your time online can be helpful. Whether it's to help you focus on your family and friends, sleep without distraction or manage how you spend your time at home, we have tools that can help you find the right balance for how you use Facebook. We added Quiet Mode, which mutes most push notifications, and if you try to open Facebook while in Quiet Mode, you'll be reminded that you set this time aside to limit your time in the app."

The company has also made accessing your notification and news feed settings faster so that users can ensure they are curating their experience to better serve them.

"We also added shortcuts to Notification Settings and News Feed Preferences, so you can make the most of your time on Facebook by controlling the type of posts you see in your News Feed as well as the updates you receive."

The company is also launching new tips from the World Health Organization in the Coronavirus Information Center on the Facebook app and website, as well as working on an Instagram Live series in partnership with NAMI that focuses on mental health during the crisis.