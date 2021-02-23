Facebook Shop rolling out in Canada and the UK

What you need to know
- Facebook Shop is a feature for discovering business and searching for products.
- The feature, announced last year, is now rolling out in the UK and Canada.
Facebook has confirmed that Facebook shop is rolling out to users in the UK and Canada.
Confirmed Monday, Facebook Shop was introduced back in May of 2020. From our report:
Facebook has this week announced a new e-commerce tool, Facebook shops, which will allow business owners to set up an online store on both Facebook and Instagram for free...
Facebook shops will let businesses set up a single online store for customers on both Facebook and Instagram. It's free and features customization options such as cover images and colors to complement your brand. The new Facebook Shops feature can be found either within a business' Facebook page or on your Instagram profile. They can also be pushed out to customers through stories or adverts, and people can browse, save products, and purchase right from within the app. It also supports messages through WhatsApp, Instagram, and Facebook Messenger if customers need support. Facebook Shops started rolling out yesterday and is due to become more widely available in the coming months.
Facebook Shop was introduced to US users on August 25. Now, it's moving further afield.
Not only does Facebook Shop support businesses in advertising and selling their products, but it can also be used to help customers get in touch with businesses and shops directly through WhatsApp, Messenger, or Instagram Direct, where customers can make inquiries about products, get support, the track delivers, and more.
Earlier today it emerged that Facebook would lift a ban on the news on its platform in Australia, following concessions from the Australian government over a new Media Bargaining Law.
