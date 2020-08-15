What you need to know
- Facebook making big changes to messaging on Instagram.
- It seems that Instagram and Messenger chats are starting to merge
- The update was spotted by several editors at The Verge.
A new update for Instagram appears to suggest that Facebook has started merging chats on the app with its Facebook Messenger service.
Facebook appears to flipping the switch on integrating the chat systems for Instagram and Messenger. On Friday evening, several editors at The Verge across the country — on both iOS and Android devices — noticed an update screen popped up in Instagram's mobile app with the message "There's a New Way to Message on Instagram" with a list of features including a "new colorful look for your chats," more emoji reactions, swipe-to-reply, and the big one: "chat with friends who use Facebook."
The new update seems to replace the Instagram DM icon with a new Facebook Messenger Logo, with more colorful chats now on offer inside the app. According to the report, you can't yet message Facebook users from within Instagram, but this move does signal the start of Facebook's previously touted plans to allow cross-platform messaging across Facebook Messenger, Instagram, and WhatsApp.
In a report last year, Facebook announced it was creating deeper integrations to allow for better integration, but that its three messenger services would continue to operate as standalone apps. From that report:
According to a new report from The New York Times, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg is pushing for a plan to create new backend integrations for the company's Messenger, Instagram, and WhatsApp applications.
To be clear, Facebook isn't going to take these services and merge them under a new single one. They'll all continue to operate as standalone apps on your phone, but technical changes behind the scenes will be made so that they can more seamlessly work with one another.
The Verge did not specify exactly where this new update has rolled out, it seems to be "across the country" in the U.S.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
TikTok ban gets extended to 90 days with new executive order
Under the new executive order from President Trump, ByteDance has 90 days to divest itself from its business in the United States.
'Nineteen Eighty-Fortnite' has been streaming 17+ hours. With Apple ads.
Epic Games isn't letting up in its war with Apple over Fortnite.
People are already selling iPhones with Fortnite installed for huge sums
A surprising underground market has popped up now that Apple isn't letting us install Fortnite on iPhones.
Train insane with the best fitness trackers for triathletes
These fitness trackers are the cream of the crop when it comes to health and fitness tracking for triathlon training. Which tracker will you need? Here's what our research shows.